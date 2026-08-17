Rwenzori Marathon lines up Cindy, Fik Fameica for fifth anniversary rave

Cindy Sanyu and Fik Fameica will headline the Tusker Lite Neon Rave in Kasese on August 22 as the Mt Rwenzori Marathon marks its fifth edition.

Cindy Sanyu and Fik Fameica will headline the post-race Neon Rave in Kasese.

The show will take place on August 22, 2026, after the fifth Mt Rwenzori Marathon.

Local artistes, DJs and influencers will also feature in the entertainment line-up.

Marathon registration includes access to the Neon Rave

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ugandan artistes Cindy Sanyu and Fik Fameica will headline the Tusker Lite Neon Rave in Kasese on August 22, 2026, as organisers close the fifth edition of the Mt Rwenzori Marathon with music and entertainment.

The post-race event will follow the marathon, which has grown into one of Uganda’s major sporting and tourism events. The race now holds World Athletics Label status and appears on the global athletics calendar.

Organisers say the Neon Rave will mark the marathon’s fifth anniversary and give runners and fans a chance to celebrate after completing the race.

“We wanted the fifth edition to feel like a milestone from start to finish. The marathon has grown tremendously over the years, and the celebration in Kasese should reflect that growth. Fik Fameica and Cindy Sanyu bring the energy, talent and star power to give runners, fans and the people of Kasese a memorable experience after the race,” Tusker Lite Brand Manager Sandra Againe said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fik Fameica recently performed during the unveiling of the marathon’s 2026 kit at Uganda Breweries Limited offices in Luzira.

The rapper used the event to invite fans to travel to Kasese and promised a performance featuring some of his popular songs, including Siaka.

He will share the stage with Cindy, who returns to the Neon Rave after performing at the 2023 edition in Kasese.

Cindy, popularly known as “King Herself”, recently won Reggae Artist of the Year at the Basadi Music Awards in South Africa.

Her catalogue includes See You Tonight, Like You, Stay and Nayise Naye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisers say the entertainment programme reflects the marathon’s growth beyond athletics.

Over five editions, the event has combined sport, tourism, music and community participation as organisers seek to make Kasese a destination for both runners and spectators.

Local artistes will also perform alongside Cindy and Fik Fameica, giving performers from Kasese a platform during the anniversary celebrations.

The entertainment line-up will also feature DJ Bugy, AfroKing DVD, Dance Mamweta, Adele Kiele and Saint Trevor.

Thousands of runners are expected in Kasese for this year’s race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Registration remains open at Shs60,000 for East African Community citizens and residents and $60 for international runners.