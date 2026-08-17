Angel rejects calls to forgive Abba Marcus, vows to pursue justice

Pregnant Angel says Abba Marcus beat her several times during pregnancy and has rejected calls to forgive him as he faces a domestic assault case in Minnesota.

Pregnancy abuse claims: Angel accuses Abba Marcus of beating her several times while pregnant.

Justice: She has rejected calls to forgive him and says she has been patient amid claims that she framed him.

Arrest: Edina Police arrested Marcus in Minnesota on August 14 over an alleged domestic assault.

Court case: Marcus faces a misdemeanour domestic assault allegation, which remains unproven in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angel, the pregnant girlfriend of Jose Chameleone’s son Abba Marcus Mayanja, has accused him of beating her several times during her pregnancy and indicated she is determined to pursue justice following his arrest in the United States.

In a series of Instagram stories, Angel also hit back at Ugandans who she said were asking her to forgive Marcus or questioning her account of the alleged abuse.

“Ugandans excusing dv and telling me to forgive after getting beat many times in my pregnancy. Saying I framed him by breaking my own phone hitch is u stupid,” she wrote.

The posts came days after Marcus, 20, was arrested in Minnesota over an alleged domestic assault. Reports citing booking information say Edina Police took him into custody on August 14, 2026. He faces a misdemeanour domestic assault allegation involving an act intended to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. His bail was listed at $10,000. (ChimpReports⁠)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The allegation remains unproven in court, and Marcus is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Angel suggested that she had remained silent about some of the problems in their relationship and would no longer allow claims against her to go unanswered.

“Revenge porn is embarrassing. Making shit up making me look crazy I’m telling u just wait cs I been so patient I neeeed my phoneee,” she wrote in another Instagram story.

Her comments appear to signal that the dispute between the couple could now move beyond their public exchanges on social media as Marcus faces the American justice system.

The latest allegations are not the first Angel has made against Marcus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, while pregnant, she publicly accused him of physical abuse and infidelity. Marcus denied assaulting her at the time and described the claims as false. (howwe.ug⁠)

The couple had earlier announced that they were expecting a child. By June, Angel said she was more than six months pregnant. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

Their relationship has since played out before a large online audience. In June, private videos involving the couple circulated on social media after reportedly being taken from subscription-based content. The source of the leak was not established. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

Angel criticised those who circulated the material and questioned why people were paying more attention to the couple’s private lives than Marcus’ music. (Pulse Uganda⁠)

The relationship appeared to deteriorate further before Marcus’ arrest. Angel’s latest posts now place the focus on her allegations of violence during pregnancy and the criminal case arising from the latest incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcus is the eldest son of Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja, better known as Jose Chameleone, and Daniella Atim. He has lived in the United States for several years.

His family has not publicly commented on the arrest or disclosed details about efforts to secure his release.