Photo of Ruhamya Kainerugaba with Janet Museveni warms hearts online

Ruhamya Kainerugaba with his grandmother, First Lady Janet Museveni.

Ruhamya Kainerugaba with his grandmother, First Lady Janet Museveni.

A smiling photo of Ruhamya Kainerugaba with First Lady Janet Museveni has drawn warm reactions online following his graduation from Sandhurst.

A photo of Ruhamya Kainerugaba with his grandmother, First Lady Janet Museveni, is receiving a lot of love online.

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The two are seen smiling in the photo.

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze shared the picture and wrote: "This is so lovely & heartwarming! We thank God for healing Mama @JanetMuseveni. Congratulations Hama & afande CDF @mkainerugaba on this milestone!"

This is so lovely & heartwarming!



We thank God for healing Mama @JanetMuseveni . Congratulations Hama & afande CDF @mkainerugaba on this milestone! pic.twitter.com/7pJzPv0YOJ — Frank K Tumwebaze,MP: Isaiah 41: 11 (@FrankTumwebazek) August 16, 2026

Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara also reacted to the photo on X.

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"Grandma’s Love! God bless and protect our mother of nation @JanetMuseveni," Barugahara wrote.

Ruhamya also met his grandfather, President Yoweri Museveni, who congratulated him following his graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. The President said military service gives young people a strong foundation.

Ruhamya, a son of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, graduated alongside fellow Ugandan officer cadet Bakyira Ruyondo this month.

In a statement on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Museveni welcomed the two into the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officer ranks and thanked God for what he described as the continued protection of Uganda.

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“Now, God has blessed me with one of my grandchildren, Ruhamya, joining my big family of UPDF, having graduated, with his colleague, Bakyira, from Sandhurst recently. Congratulations Ruhamya, congratulations Bakyira,” Museveni said.

The President, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, encouraged other young Ugandans to consider military service.

“Young Ugandans, Army service gives you good foundation. I congratulate the parents of the two young officers,” he said.

Ruhamya’s graduation extends a military tradition spanning three generations of Museveni’s immediate family.

Museveni led the National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla war that brought him to power in 1986. His son, Gen Kainerugaba, later joined the UPDF and trained at Sandhurst before rising through the ranks to become CDF.

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Earlier this year, Gen Kainerugaba shared photographs of Ruhamya undergoing training at Sandhurst and compared his son’s experience with his own training at the academy.

Ruhamya graduated alongside Ruyondo, who distinguished himself during the course by winning the International Sword, an award given to an outstanding international officer cadet.

Sandhurst is the British Army’s officer training academy and also trains military personnel from other countries. The academy held the Commandant’s Parade for Commissioning Course 253 on August 5, 2026.

Museveni used his message to reflect on the history of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the organisations that preceded it.