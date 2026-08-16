VIDEO: Winnie wa Mummy flaunts bundles of cash after Saha concert, netizens react

Winnie wa Mummy has triggered debate after flaunting bundles of cash following King Saha’s packed Tondeka Ekololo Festival, with fans urging her to invest in land and property instead of spending the money on shopping.

Cash display: Winnie wa Mummy posted a TikTok video counting bundles of money after King Saha’s Kololo concert.

Shopping plans: Winnie indicated that she planned to go shopping, prompting reactions from followers.

Investment advice: Several followers urged her to buy land, build a mansion and plan for her future.

King Saha concert: The video followed Saha’s heavily attended Tondeka Ekololo Festival at Kololo Independence Grounds on August 14.

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Winnie wa Mummy has sparked debate online after posting a video showing her counting bundles of cash, days after King Saha pulled a huge crowd at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The TikToker, who has been linked romantically to Saha, shared the video on Sunday, August 16, 2026. It showed several bundles of banknotes spread before her as she counted the money.

In the clip, Winnie appeared excited about the cash and indicated that she was preparing to go shopping.

The video came two days after Saha staged his Tondeka Ekololo Festival at Kololo on Friday, August 14.

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Saha drew a massive crowd to the grounds despite a turbulent build-up to the concert. His brief detention days before the show had threatened to overshadow preparations.

Fans started arriving in the afternoon and filled the venue as supporting artistes performed. Pictures and videos from the concert showed tightly packed crowds stretching across sections of the grounds.

Some fans were reported to have remained outside the gates deep into the evening as the venue filled up.

When Saha took to the stage, fans welcomed him with loud chants and sing-alongs.

Winnie’s display of cash soon attracted attention of its own.

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Several TikTok users flooded the comments with advice about how she should spend the money. Many urged her to invest instead of spending heavily on shopping.

“Go buy land, secure your future nga bukyali kuba ekiyiva si muntu sweetheart,” one user, Muhooza Shadia Habib, wrote. The Luganda part loosely translates to: “while there is still time, because fame does not last forever.”

Another user, Blessed Jo, wrote: “buy some land when you still have chance dea,plan ahead.”

Diehard wa Darlen Daniel also advised her to think about property.

“Plan for the future Bambi, at least own a mansion Winnie wange I love u,” the user wrote.

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Others took a lighter approach. Eng. Tracy K joked: “it’s shopping tym mansion weliiiii.”

Some commenters defended Winnie against the unsolicited financial advice.

“If you didn’t advise her when she was still struggling then don’t advise her now,” Mrs Ssemakula wrote.

Another user, Shakirah, argued that Winnie was still young and should be allowed to enjoy herself.

“Naye this girl is still young. Money doesn’t want noise dear,” she wrote.

The video and reactions add another social media moment to the aftermath of Saha’s concert, which became one of Kampala’s most talked-about entertainment events of the weekend.