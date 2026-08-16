Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Gabon for the country's 66th Independence Day celebrations.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Gabon for the country's 66th Independence Day celebrations.

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Gen Kainurugaba arrives in Gabon for 66th Independence Day celebrations

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Libreville to represent Uganda at Gabon's 66th Independence Day celebrations on August 17, 2026.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Gabon for the country's 66th Independence Day celebrations.

Gabonese defence chiefs received the Ugandan CDF in Libreville.

Kainerugaba is attending the celebrations at the invitation of President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

The visit comes as Uganda and Gabon seek deeper cooperation in defence, trade and regional security.

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Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Gabon ahead of the country's 66th Independence Day celebrations.

Kainerugaba travelled to Libreville with a senior Ugandan delegation for the August 17, 2026 celebrations.

He is attending at the invitation of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who is also the country's commander-in-chief of the defence and security forces.

Gabonese Defence Minister Brig Gen Brigitte Onkanowa and Chief of General Staff Gen Jean-Bédel Bouka received Kainerugaba on arrival in Libreville.

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Members of the Ugandan delegation included State Minister for Agriculture Desire Muhooza, Joint Staff Political Commissariat Maj Gen Henry Masiko and Joint Staff Training and Doctrine Brig Gen Wycliff Keita.

Gabon marks its independence from French colonial rule on August 17. The Central African country gained independence in 1960.

Kainerugaba's visit comes amid growing diplomatic ties between Uganda and Gabon.

President Nguema visited Uganda in August 2024 and held talks with President Yoweri Museveni on cooperation in trade, defence, tourism and health.

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He later returned to Kampala for Museveni's inauguration in May 2026.

The latest visit is expected to provide another opportunity for the two countries to discuss defence cooperation and regional security.