1 dead, several injured as multiple crashes hit Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Several other people were injured in multiple crashes along the Kajjansi-Busega section.

Several other people were injured in multiple crashes along the Kajjansi-Busega section.

One person has died and several others have been injured in multiple crashes along the Kajjansi-Busega section of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

One person died after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near kilometre three of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

Several other people were injured in multiple crashes along the Kajjansi-Busega section.

Emergency teams and Traffic Police evacuated victims as traffic slowed around the affected areas.

Expressway management warned pedestrians against crossing the road and urged motorists to observe speed limits.

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At least one person has died and several others have been injured following multiple crashes on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

The incidents occurred along the Kajjansi-Busega section and prompted a joint emergency response from expressway teams and Traffic Police.

The fatal incident involved a pedestrian who was struck at kilometre three of the expressway near a sharp bend, according to the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway management.

Works and Transport ministry spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa said police transported the body to Mulago Hospital Mortuary.

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“The teams have evacuated the victims for further medical attention. And the deceased as reported has been taken to Mulago hospital by Uganda Police,” Ssempebwa said.

Emergency teams also evacuated people injured in the other crashes for medical care.

📌Pedestrian Safety Alert



We are deeply saddened by today’s fatal incident involving a pedestrian on the Expressway at KM 3, on the Kajjansi–Busega section, near a sharp bend.



This tragic incident is a reminder of the serious dangers of attempting to cross or walk along the… pic.twitter.com/L7hzOnumtu — Kampala Entebbe Expressway (@KEE_UG) August 16, 2026

The Ministry of Works and Transport said traffic had slowed around the affected section as responders cleared the scenes.

"Our emergency response teams @KEE_UG together with Traffic Police @PoliceUg are attending to multiple crashes along the Kajjansi–Busega section of the Expressway," the ministry posted on X.

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"Traffic is moving slowly around the scene as evacuation and emergency medical response operations continue. ⚠️Motorists are advised to slow down, follow traffic guidance and exercise patience."

Expressway management used the pedestrian's death to renew warnings against walking or crossing the road.

📌Pedestrian Safety Alert



We are deeply saddened by today’s fatal incident involving a pedestrian on the Expressway at KM 3, on the Kajjansi–Busega section, near a sharp bend.



This tragic incident is a reminder of the serious dangers of attempting to cross or walk along the… pic.twitter.com/L7hzOnumtu — Kampala Entebbe Expressway (@KEE_UG) August 16, 2026

Pedestrians are prohibited from accessing the expressway because motorists do not expect people to be walking on the high-speed road.

“Drivers may not expect pedestrians on the Expressway, which is why it is strictly prohibited to walk or cross there,” the management said.

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It said officials had recently engaged communities living near the expressway and warned residents against cutting or interfering with the safety fence.

Residents were also cautioned against using unauthorised access points or attempting to cross the road outside designated areas.

Expressway management urged neighbouring communities to use approved crossing points.