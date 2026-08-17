‘She duped me’: Benitah brands Minister Nameere a ‘clout-seeking grifter’

TikToker Benitah has accused Junior Local Government Minister Justine Nameere of seeking clout and reneging on a public promise to send her $10,000 after she lost her Bahrain job.

Gulf-based Ugandan social media personality Benita Nakabugo, has accused Junior Local Government Minister Justine Nameere of duping her with a promise of $10,000 after she lost her job in Bahrain.

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Benitah revealed Sunday night that Nameere had made a U-turn on the pledge. She said that in an exchange, the minister later sent her text messages accusing her of making comments that she considered disrespectful.

Nameere had publicly announced that she would send Benitah $10,000 after the TikToker said she had lost her job at The Matcha Space in Bahrain.

The minister also promised to help her secure another job if necessary.

Justine Nameere

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Benitah's troubles started after Ugandan social media users targeted her employer over political comments she made following the 2026 presidential election.

The TikToker, who has more than 1.2 million followers, had reminded National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters that their candidate had lost and that President Museveni would be sworn in.

Some social media users later flooded The Matcha Space's pages with accusations against Benitah and posted negative Google reviews. Benitah later announced that she had lost her job and blamed NUP supporters for the dismissal.

Nameere then came to her defence. She condemned the campaign and argued that Benitah had a right to her political views and employment.

Benita Nakabugo

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Benitah now says the promised money never came.

She accused Nameere of seeking attention from her predicament and described her as a “grifter”.

“She loves trending; can you imagine? That’s why I suppose that those coffee allegations by that woman were true,” Benitah said.

“She is a grifter.”

Benitah also referred to a dispute involving Nameere and Masaka coffee seedling supplier Cissy Nanyange in July this year over an alleged unpaid Shs150 million government seedling supply contract.

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“Someone warned me not to put my hopes up. Now we shall wait for her to make another video. People, we shall blast her,” Benitah said.