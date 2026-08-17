Gashumba says he nominated Muganga for ministerial post, rejected Shs1.5bn offer over Witonz

Frank Gashumba says President Museveni asked him to nominate someone from the Abavandimwe community for a ministerial position.

Gashumba says he nominated Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Lawrence Muganga but expected him to serve in ICT or Education.

He says Museveni later asked him to submit three names, including Juma Witonze Kisekka.

Gashumba alleges he rejected a Shs1.5 billion offer to have Witonze removed from the list.

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Political and social commentator Frank Gashumba has said he nominated Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga for a ministerial position after President Yoweri Museveni asked him to recommend someone from the Abavandimwe community.

According to Gashumba, the President asked him to nominate someone from the community, although he did not specify which position the nominee would take.

Gashumba said he thought Muganga would be appointed to either the ICT or Education ministry. He was surprised when Muganga was named junior Internal Affairs minister.

He said he was at his farm in Masaka when his wife, Patience Mutoni, called to tell him that Muganga had been appointed. Gashumba said he was shocked because he considered the position too big and outside Muganga’s main strengths.

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Gashumba and Muganga have known each other since 1999, when Muganga studied with Gashumba’s brother, Cyrus Ngarambe.

When things did not work out for Muganga, they wrote to the President. Museveni later called Gashumba and asked him to nominate three people. Juma Witonze Kisekka was among those on the list.

Gashumba said the President preferred Witonze because he was a strong mobiliser for him in Gomba. Witonze is the NRM vice-chairperson for Gomba District and PLU coordinator for Greater Mpigi.

But the process did not go smoothly.

Speaking on Radio 4 on Monday, Gashumba said some people tried to fight Witonze’s nomination so they could remove him from the list and replace him with another person.

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Gashumba also alleged that the same people offered him Shs1.5 billion to have Witonze, who had become the President’s preferred candidate, removed from the list and replaced with their preferred nominee.