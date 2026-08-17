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Angel says she misses Abba Marcus, rejects DNA doubts

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:54 - 17 August 2026
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Angel and Abba Marcus
Pregnant Angel says she still loves Abba Marcus despite his arrest and their bitter fallout, but maintains that she wants justice over alleged violence during her pregnancy.
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  • Love: Angel says she still loves and misses Abba Marcus despite their current dispute.

  • Pregnancy: She dismissed his request for a DNA test and insists he is the father of her unborn child.

  • Assault allegations: Angel says Abba beat her several times during her pregnancy and has rejected calls to forgive him.

  • Troubled relationship: The couple previously traded abuse allegations and later attracted attention after private videos circulated online.

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Angelica Becker, alias Angel, the pregnant girlfriend of Abba Marcus, has said she still loves him despite their current situation.

"I still fkin love him bro. I still fKin do. Even if he is gone bro, I still f**Kin miss him. Genuinely! Even if he hates, when he does get released. I still love him. He is still the father of my child," said Angel in a clip shared on social media.

She went on to note that it was absurd for Abba Marcus to ask for a DNA test because she is cocksure the child is his.

Angel also shared a clip showing some of the possessions they broke during their fight, including a phone and laptop.

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Her latest comments come days after the couple's troubled relationship spilled onto social media and led to Abba's arrest in Minnesota, United States.

Angel has accused Abba of beating her several times during her pregnancy. She has also pushed back against Ugandans who urged her to forgive him following his arrest.

"Ugandans excusing dv and telling me to forgive after getting beat many times in my pregnancy," she wrote in one of her posts.

She also rejected claims that she had framed Abba and damaged her own phone to implicate him.

Despite now declaring her love for Abba, Angel has previously made it clear that her feelings for him would not stop her from seeking justice over the alleged violence.

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The latest dispute marks another turn in a relationship that has played out in public for months.

In May, Angel accused Abba of cheating and physically abusing her. Abba denied the allegations at the time. He said he had never hit her and described the claims as rumours.

The couple announced the pregnancy in April. Reports at the time said Angel was about 19 weeks pregnant. Abba, the eldest son of musicians Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone, and Daniella Atim, lives in the United States.

Their relationship attracted more attention in June after private videos involving the pair circulated online. Angel condemned people who shared and watched the material.

The latest fallout has now shifted attention from their online disputes to allegations of domestic violence.

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Angel's declaration that she still loves Abba suggests she remains emotionally attached to him despite the dispute. However, her earlier statements indicate that she intends to pursue accountability over the alleged assaults.

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