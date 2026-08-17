Amos Nzeyi offers NSSF refund to keep home on disputed Temangalo land

Businessman Amos Nzeyi has offered to refund NSSF for the disputed section of the Temangalo estate rather than surrender the land containing his home

Amos Nzeyi says he is willing to refund NSSF for the disputed acreage at Temangalo.

His lawyer says he will not surrender the land where his home and other houses stand.

NSSF bought 463.87 acres from Nzeyi and Amama Mbabazi for about Shs11 billion in 2008.

The Fund has gone to the High Court seeking possession after an eviction notice expired.

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Businessman Amos Nzeyi has offered to refund the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for the disputed part of the Temangalo estate rather than give up his home and the surrounding land.

His lawyer, Peter Kabatsi of Kampala Associated Advocates, told Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on Monday that Nzeyi was ready to return the money paid for the contested acreage.

Kabatsi said he had held talks with NSSF’s top management in an attempt to resolve the long-running dispute.

“The agreement had been substantially fulfilled between 96% or 97%, except for 45 acres. Now I hear it is 55%. After I talked to Mr. Nzeyi, I had a meeting with top management of NSSF with a view of sorting this matter out and offered some proposal,” Kabatsi told MPs.

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He said Nzeyi would not surrender the land where his home and other houses stand.

“Nzeyi was not prepared to leave out his house, home and other houses. And so, he told me look, I can return the money for the 45 acres. I don’t know how it has become 55. Mr Nzeyi gave me instructions to address parliament that he is not prepared to leave his house and land around, and if NSSF wants, he can return their money for the 45 acres,” he said.

The dispute stems from a 2008 deal in which NSSF bought 463.87 acres in Temangalo, Wakiso District, from Nzeyi and former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi for about Shs11 billion.

The transaction later attracted scrutiny over its valuation and procurement process, turning it into one of the Fund’s most controversial land deals.

Nearly 18 years later, NSSF has yet to secure full possession of all the land it bought.

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COSASE members who inspected the property earlier this month found part of the estate still fenced off and being used for farming and cattle grazing.

The size of the disputed section has been cited as between 45 and 55 acres.

During the inspection, NSSF officials were unable to take MPs onto the contested property.

Isaac Ogwang, NSSF’s senior manager for enforcement and litigation, told the committee that the Fund served Nzeyi with an eviction notice on June 15, 2026.

The notice gave him until the end of June to leave the land.

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After the deadline passed, NSSF moved to the High Court seeking an order to take possession of the property. The court case is proceeding alongside the parliamentary inquiry.

NSSF has also said Nzeyi previously proposed exchanging part of the Temangalo land for another property elsewhere.

The Fund rejected the proposal after concluding that it did not meet its requirements.