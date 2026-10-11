Photos: Masaka's Almorie Nagayi crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27

Almorie Nagayi was crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27 by her predecessor Trivia Muhoza

Almorie Nagayi was crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27 by her predecessor Trivia Muhoza

Masaka's Almorie Nagayi, 19, is crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27 at Sheraton Gardens. She will represent Uganda at Miss World 2027 in Tanzania.

Nineteen-year-old Almorie Nagayi from Masaka has been crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27, earning the chance to represent Uganda at Miss World 2027 in Tanzania.

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Nagayi beat 21 other finalists at Sheraton Gardens in Kampala. The event began on October 10, 2026, with the crowning taking place in the early hours of October 11. She succeeds Trivia Elle Muhoza.

Almorie Nagayi was crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27

Prudence Bridget Nakato finished as first runner-up, while Lukia Balunywa took the second runner-up position.

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The win is yet another step in Nagayi’s pageant career, having previously won Miss Uganda High School and represented Uganda at Miss Teen International in India.

Almorie Nagayi was crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27 by her predecessor Trivia Muhoza

Nagayi contested under number 19, representing Masaka City and the Central region.

Her Beauty With a Purpose project promotes financial literacy and vocational training for young women and girls.

The initiative focuses on managing money, developing small businesses and gaining skills to earn an independent income.

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Almorie Nagayi was crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27

Nagayi has linked the project to her interest in international relations and her belief that practical skills can reduce women’s economic dependence. She also credits her mother as a source of inspiration.

The finale brought together contestants selected through a nationwide regional search.

Almorie Nagayi with the runners-up

It also celebrated 15 years of Miss Uganda under Brenda Nanyonjo’s leadership. The national pageant’s history stretches further back: Uganda first competed at Miss World in 1967, represented by Rosemary Salmon.

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Abeeka Band, Grace Nakimera and Karole Kasita featured on the programme, which aired live on StarTimes’ Makula KiKa.

Nagayi now prepares for the international competition alongside her work supporting women and girls. According to Miss World, Tanzania will host the 2027 pageant in September.