Photos: Masaka's Almorie Nagayi crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27
Nineteen-year-old Almorie Nagayi from Masaka has been crowned Miss Uganda 2026/27, earning the chance to represent Uganda at Miss World 2027 in Tanzania.
Nagayi beat 21 other finalists at Sheraton Gardens in Kampala. The event began on October 10, 2026, with the crowning taking place in the early hours of October 11. She succeeds Trivia Elle Muhoza.
Prudence Bridget Nakato finished as first runner-up, while Lukia Balunywa took the second runner-up position.
The win is yet another step in Nagayi’s pageant career, having previously won Miss Uganda High School and represented Uganda at Miss Teen International in India.
Nagayi contested under number 19, representing Masaka City and the Central region.
Her Beauty With a Purpose project promotes financial literacy and vocational training for young women and girls.
The initiative focuses on managing money, developing small businesses and gaining skills to earn an independent income.
Nagayi has linked the project to her interest in international relations and her belief that practical skills can reduce women’s economic dependence. She also credits her mother as a source of inspiration.
The finale brought together contestants selected through a nationwide regional search.
It also celebrated 15 years of Miss Uganda under Brenda Nanyonjo’s leadership. The national pageant’s history stretches further back: Uganda first competed at Miss World in 1967, represented by Rosemary Salmon.
Abeeka Band, Grace Nakimera and Karole Kasita featured on the programme, which aired live on StarTimes’ Makula KiKa.
Nagayi now prepares for the international competition alongside her work supporting women and girls. According to Miss World, Tanzania will host the 2027 pageant in September.
Her predecessor, Muhoza, competed at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam, where she reached Africa’s top six in the Beauty With a Purpose challenge and the top five in the Multimedia challenge.