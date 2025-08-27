UPDATED: NRM Delegates Conference: Winners, losers and more

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Delegates Conference is underway at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The conference, which began on August 18 and runs until August 28, includes elections of leaders to steer the ruling party in the next term.

Some winners have already been announced, while other elections were suspended or postponed.

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo was elected NRM flagbearer for MP Older Persons Eastern Region.

He defeated incumbent Dominic Gidudu Mafabi, the current Minister of State for the Elderly.

Security Minister Gen Jim Muhwezi, also Rukungiri NRM Chairperson, lost to Rtd Lt Moses Mushabe in the NRM (CEC) National Chairperson Veterans League.

President Museveni suspended elections for the NRM Entrepreneurs League after explosive allegations of bribery and irregularities in the contest between wealthy businessmen Hassan Basajjabalaba and Ceasar Mulenga.

Party officials said the suspension followed deepening disputes and corruption complaints.

Yesterday, former Tororo Municipality MP Sanjay Tanna withdrew from the race, citing a toxic environment.

“We realised that many delegates who were supposed to vote for us were missing from their constituencies. Some were herded out of the country and others locked up in hotels. To avoid tearing apart the party, I have chosen to step aside,” Tanna told reporters.

Tanna’s exit followed that of incumbent league chairperson, Mbarara City North MP Mwesigwa Rukaari, who last week opted not to seek re-election, instead focusing on his parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

Sanjay Tanna

President Museveni's brother Nowomugisha Sedrack Nzaire also withdrew from the race for NRM National Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda.

Adrine Kobusingye won and became the National Chairperson of the NRM Women's League, Arinaitwe Rwakajara won as the Workers MP flagbearer and Chairperson of the Workers League, Shafik Mwanje won as the Chairperson of the PWDs League, and Penina Busingye Kabingani won as the Chairperson of the Elders' League.

Mike Mukula has withdrawn from the race for NRM Vice Chairperson, Eastern Uganda, in support of David Calvin Echodu.