Roads closed amidst NRM Delegates Conference in Kampala

Kampala is on high alert as police tighten traffic control around Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, the venue of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Delegates Conference.

The conference, which began on August 18 and runs until August 28, has drawn thousands of participants from across the country, putting pressure on the city’s road network.

Superintendent of Police Michael Kananura, spokesperson for the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate, confirmed that special routing, diversions and parking spaces have been introduced to ease movement.

The main route to the venue is Ssezibwa – Golf Course/Fairway – Kololo Grounds.

Roads open to the public include John Babiiha Road (Acacia Avenue), Jinja Road and Acacia Road to Golf Course.

Restricted roads for VVIPs include Lower and Upper Kololo Terrace, while Wampewo Avenue is closed at Housing Finance Bank traffic lights.

VVIPs will use the eastern gate through Wampewo Avenue and park inside Kololo Grounds.

Other delegates will park at City High School and Hotel Africana.