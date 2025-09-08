Uganda Prisons speaks out on Besigye's health 

The Uganda Prisons is denying media reports that jailed opposition leader Col Dr Kizza Besigye’s health has deteriorated.

Reports spread widely on social media over the weekend that the 69-year-old was sickly and “unable to support himself.”

Some of his supporters expressed concern that the former presidential candidate could lose his life, sparking political unrest in the country.

“If Dr Besigye dies in prison (God forbid), it will mark the beginning of the real revolution,” wrote one Gideon Kwikiriza.

Lawyers Accused of Spreading Falsehoods

The Prison Services, through its spokesperson Frank Baine, however, dismissed the reports as false and “propagated by Besigye’s lawyers.”

“Besigye has no problem as far as I am concerned; it’s the same story since last November that he is sick, but he’s fine,” Baine told Pulse Uganda on the phone.

“The information that he is sick is from the lawyers, and I do not answer to the lawyers. They say he is sick, that he is going to die in Prison…if he were to die, he would be long dead.”

Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine Mayanja

Critical Condition Reports from Lukwago

Concerns about Besigye being unwell were recently revived by his lawyers, led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. Lukwago told reporters last week that Dr Besigye was in a critical state and unable to move.

This was after Besigye failed to show up at the High Court Criminal Division on Monday, where he and co-accused Hajj Obeid Lutale were expected to take a plea on charges of treason and misprision of treason. The session was adjourned until October 1.

“It is sad Besigye is not here,” Lukwago said. “When we went to visit him, he was in a room and couldn't leave. He is not well. Hajji Obeid Lutale told us he is experiencing dizziness, and by evening yesterday, no one could see him. Let us pray that he gets better.”

Visitation Restrictions Debunked

Meanwhile, Frank Baine also dispelled claims that the Prison Service was limiting Dr Besigye’s visitations. “The claim that his visitation has been restricted is also a lie because even last Friday, he was visited,” he said.