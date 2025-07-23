Court yields to pressure, sets date for Besigye bail

Following intense advocacy and public outcry, the High Court has finally set a date for the bail hearing of Dr. Kizza Besigye, the founder of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), and his co-accused, Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya.

Justice Emmanuel Baguma, who had previously faced accusations of concealing the case file, has now scheduled the hearing for August 6.

This follows months of sustained pressure on the judiciary from various political figures, legal professionals, and human rights organisations, all of whom have been highly critical of the state's handling of the treason and misprision of treason charges against the two leaders.

Just this Tuesday, the PFF leadership had vowed to "storm and camp" at the Principal Judge's office if a hearing date was not fixed by today, Wednesday, July 23, signalling the escalating tensions surrounding the protracted detention.

Dr Kizza Besigye

Months of Detention and Denied Justice Claims

The decision to finally fix a bail hearing date follows a series of unsuccessful attempts by Besigye and Lutale's legal team.

Their lawyers, led by Senior Counsel Martha Karua, initially filed a bail application on April 22, followed by another in May.

Despite these efforts, Dr. Besigye and Hajji Lutale have remained incarcerated at Luzira prison for months, well beyond the mandatory 180-day period during which they are entitled to bail under Article 23(6) of the Constitution of Uganda.

The PFF has consistently argued that their continued detention without a timely hearing constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental rights and an attempt to stifle political dissent.

A Critical Moment for Uganda's Judiciary

Previously, Justice Rosette Comfort Kania had denied the duo bail on the grounds that they might interfere with investigations.