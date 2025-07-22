Ugandan students boost financial savvy with Campus Version 2025

University students across Uganda have been equipped with financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills through a programme called Campus Version 2025.

The Campus Version 2025 programme, powered by Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and Family Uplift, aims to equip students with practical financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills that can help them make informed decisions and build more sustainable futures, after university.

Without the right financial skills, many students develop unsustainable financial habits, limiting their ability to achieve long-term success.

“We act in ways that aim to help improve people's lives - whether for our employees, those connected to our business, or the communities we call home,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

“People are at the centre of everything we do. Community involvement allows us to bring positive, measurable change to both the communities in which we operate and to our business. Each one of us can make a difference for a better shared future,” Magoola said.

“We are committed to helping create shared value for our business and the communities we serve," Magoola said.

A hands-on experience for learners

The Campus Version 2025 programme was launched in February this year for students at Makerere University, Kampala International University, and Clarke International University. Through an interactive and practical approach, students gain hands-on experience in financial planning and management, investment, and entrepreneurship.

According to Munduru Mwajuma Esther, Team Lead at the Financial Education Academy, “Financial literacy is not just a skill. It is a necessity for youth to build sustainable livelihoods. Through this partnership with CCBU, we are bridging the gap between education and practical financial skills, ensuring that students can confidently navigate their financial journeys.”