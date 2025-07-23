Kayunga's disabled community receives business training boost

One hundred individuals with disabilities have successfully completed comprehensive training in retail business management, complemented by ongoing mentorship and crucial startup resources.

This programme is the result of a collaborative partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and the Twahira Islamic Charity Organisation (TICO).

The focus of the training was on equipping participants with practical business skills essential for running successful retail enterprises.

This included vital knowledge in inventory management, effective customer service strategies, and fundamental bookkeeping.

Participants were also educated on the principles of budgeting and saving, crucial for the sustainable operation and growth of their new businesses.

Addressing the Needs of Uganda’s Disabled Population

The initiative comes at a critical time, as recent data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBoS) highlights a growing population of persons with disabilities in the country.

According to the final report of the 2024 Census, Uganda now has 5.5 million persons with disabilities, a substantial increase from 4.4 million recorded in 2014, representing 13.2 per cent of the total population.

Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU, a company within the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, underscored the company's commitment to community upliftment.

"We act in ways that aim to help improve people's lives - whether for our employees, those connected to our business, or the communities we call home," Magoola stated.

He added, "Through community engagements, we can help bring positive, measurable change to the communities in which we operate and to our business."

Sheikh Mugendera Abdulkarim, Chairman of the Board of Directors at TICO, emphasised the holistic nature of the programme, stating, "This is a step toward fostering self-reliance among people with disabilities. We also want to conduct community awareness and advocacy to sensitise and promote inclusion of people with disabilities within businesses and local markets."