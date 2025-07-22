My wife took care of Kadaga in hospital - Magogo

Moses Magogo, the Budiope East MP and husband to Speaker Anita Annet Among, has shed light on the escalating feud between his wife and her predecessor, Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga.

The two prominent female politicians are currently locked in a fierce contest for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Speaking on a local radio station, Magogo revealed that the prevailing clash between the two women is only a culmination of a perfect friendship far beyond their professional relationship in Parliament.

The two families, he said, once shared deep mutual respect for each other until what he termed “opportunism” slit them apart.

Magogo revealed that when his wife encouraged him to contest for the Budiope seat in 2016 (before she became Speaker), his first point of consultation was Kadaga, at her home in Muyenga.

"I told my wife that I would only contest in the election if Hon Kadaga gave me the green light," Magogo stated.

Mago also revealed that even when Mrs Kadaga fell sick, it was my wife who spent nights with her in the hospital.

“These are all facts to show you that these two were one in the past."

The CEC Contest: A Public and Bitter Clash

The once-close friendship between Among and Kadaga has visibly deteriorated over recent months, transforming into public attacks and spilling into the NRM primaries, creating two distinct camps in the Busoga sub-region.

The current Speaker, Anita Among, was nominated to contest for the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) position on the CEC, a role currently held by Kadaga, who is also the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Among’s nomination was reportedly characterised by significant fanfare, with her supporters asserting that the position is traditionally reserved for the sitting Speaker.

Kadaga, who has since been nominated for the same position, has dismissed Among's claims of endorsement from NRM leaders, declaring her readiness to defend her incumbent position.

This contest has become a focal point of NRM internal politics, highlighting power dynamics and regional influence within the party.

Magogo attributes the current strained relations to "mishandling of issues, not listening to one another and resorting to gossip in political corridors."

He recalled his active support for Kadaga in a previous CEC contest against Hon Persis Namuganza, where his campaigning secured her 100% of the votes from Buyende district, a feat she didn't even achieve in her home district of Kamuli.

Calls for Retirement Amidst "Opportunism"

While acknowledging her enormous contributions to Busoga, he suggested that it might be time for Kadaga to step aside.

"I think that she has done great things for Busoga, and we thank her. And I think the correct way of thanking her is encouraging her to retire," he asserted.

Magogo proposed that Kadaga should transition into an advisory role for the new NRM leadership, rather than engaging in another demanding electoral contest.

He expressed concern for her health, implying that those encouraging her to "jump into the fray again, in her current state of health, traversing the whole country looking for votes," do not genuinely have her best interests at heart.