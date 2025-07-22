Kwegonza Avenue Festival returns this week to celebrate western Ugandan heritage

The fourth annual Kwegonza Avenue Festival is back this weekend on Saturday, July 26, at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo.

This highly anticipated event promises a celebration of Uganda's rich cultural heritage, with a particular focus on the dynamic customs, music, dance, food, and artistry of the Bunyoro and Tooro kingdoms.

Organisers have designed the 2025 edition to be the most immersive yet, offering attendees a unique opportunity to reconnect with their roots and experience the profound beauty of these traditions.

A Rich Tapestry of Culture and Entertainment

This year's festival, powered by Pilsner Lager, is expected to be a true cultural spectacle, seamlessly blending traditional elements with a modern flair designed to appeal to all generations, especially the youth.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of entertainment and cultural expression.

The programme features live performances from renowned artist Levixone, alongside emerging neo-soul stars Geneé and DSL.

Complementing these contemporary acts will be authentic traditional performances representing both the Bunyoro and Tooro kingdoms, ensuring a holistic cultural experience.

The UMA Show Grounds will come alive with live drumming, captivating dance showcases, and engaging art exhibitions.

A specially curated marketplace will offer a selection of local crafts and exquisite cuisine, providing a taste of the region's culinary delights and artistic prowess.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of Pilsner's support for the event.

Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, commented, "Our ongoing support of Kwegonza Avenue reflects our belief that culture is a powerful unifier and a source of pride. We’re excited to once again provide a platform for Ugandans to reconnect with their roots in an authentic and immersive way."

Beyond its iconic refreshment, Pilsner will also curate an interactive experience within the Kwegonza Cultural Village, featuring an 'Empaako' naming experience.

This unique opportunity will allow attendees to receive and understand their cultural names, honouring a cherished tradition from the Tooro and Bunyoro communities.

Leonard B. Araali, co-founder of Kwegonza Avenue, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating that it is "designed the experience to appeal to all generations, especially the youth who are rediscovering pride in their heritage."