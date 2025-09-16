President Museveni meets Tooro royals

President Yoweri Museveni has met with His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, Omukama (King) of Tooro, and his delegation to congratulate him on his 30th coronation anniversary.

The delegation included the King, his mother, Best Kemigisa, Tooro’s Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale and her husband, Prince Philip, from the United States, as well as other kingdom officials.

The meeting at State House was also attended by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among

In the course of their discussions, the two agreed on a shared commitment to strengthen the kingdom across several sectors, including agriculture, education, sports and tourism. Museveni reaffirmed government support for the kingdom’s framework.

This meeting comes in the wake of the recently concluded 30th Coronation Anniversary (Empango) of King Oyo, a cultural milestone celebrated under the banner “Ekyooto Ha Mpango”. The festivities took place at Karuzika Royal Palace in Fort Portal and the broader Fort Portal Tourism City between the 10th and 13th of September 2025.

President Yoweri Museveni with the Tooro royal family

Ekyooto Ha Mpango celebrations

The “Ekyooto Ha Mpango” festival served as the culmination of the Empango celebrations. The event was a mix of culture, music, sporting competition and community gathering. Among the highlights was the Ekyooto Ha Mpango Music Festival, which “lit up Tooro” as residents and visitors joined in performances, cultural displays, and festivities.

Also featured was a junior golf championship at Toro Golf Club, where young players competed under the festival’s banner. Local enterprises and sponsors such as Pilsner Lager joined in supporting the celebrations, reinforcing cultural pride and heritage.

In his conversation with King Oyo, President Museveni emphasised that the government is ready to collaborate with the Tooro Kingdom to develop key sectors.

Agriculture is seen as an important area given Tooro’s fertile lands; education and sports are expected to help social development and youth engagement. Tourism, boosted by the visibility from the Empango and “Ekyooto Ha Mpango” events, is likely to receive further attention.