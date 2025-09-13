30th Ekyooto ha Mpango in pictures 

Speaker of Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among yesterday represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the 30th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Delivering the President's tribute, Speaker Among lauded the Tooro monarch for his three decades of visionary leadership, including his role in preserving culture while driving socio-economic progress.

The four-day festivities, which blended culture and entertainment, drew thousands of people from all over the country.

While she was appointed to travel by helicopter to the event, Speaker Among made a conscious decision to travel by road to witness the condition of the Mityana–Mubende–Kyegegwa–Kyenjojo road firsthand.

This decision was driven by the numerous reports she had received about the poor state of the road. After seeing the situation for herself, she concluded that the road was in urgent need of rehabilitation.

She then instructed the Minister of Finance, who was with her, to secure the necessary funds for the project within two weeks so that work could begin without further delay.

During her address, Speaker Among paid special tribute to His Majesty King Oyo for his leadership and commitment to his kingdom. She also commended Her Royal Highness the Queen Mother for her vision and hard work, which have nurtured the King and prepared him to fulfil his rightful role.

The Speaker further extended her tribute to President Museveni, who, in his capacity as the King’s Guardian, has worked alongside the Queen Mother and other guardians to support the King over the past 30 years.

She praised the harmonious relationship between Parliament and the Kingdom of Tooro, pledging that this mutual collaboration would continue to grow stronger.

The Speaker’s visit reaffirmed the 11th Parliament’s dedication to addressing the needs of the people and its unwavering support for traditional institutions like the Tooro Kingdom.

She stated that Parliament recognises and supports these institutions through legislation, representation, and resource allocation. Citing Romans Chapter 13:1, she also thanked God for His blessings and affirmed that all power comes from God.

This celebration, organised by Talent Africa Group with support from various sponsors, served as a powerful reminder of the importance of cultural institutions as pillars of identity and engines of national development.

