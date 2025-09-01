Ekyooto Ha Mpango: King Oyo set for 30th coronation anniversary 

From the 10th to the 13th of September, 2025, the historic Karuzika Palace in Fort Portal will become the focal point of the Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival, a grand cultural event celebrating the 30th coronation anniversary of His Majesty, King Oyo of the Toro Kingdom.

This festival is more than just a formal royal occasion; it is a profound invitation from the king to his subjects, a chance to come together in a heartfelt celebration of their shared culture, history, and sense of community.

The event promises an immersive experience, with a diverse range of activities that will showcase the rich traditions of the Toro Kingdom.

Attendees can look forward to vibrant displays of traditional music and dance, engaging cultural exhibitions, and a culinary journey through the unique and delicious flavours of Toro.

Tooro's King Oyo Nyimba with Queen Mother Best Kemigisha

It's set to be a powerful moment of unity, a time for the community to proudly celebrate their identity and honour the forward-thinking leadership of King Oyo.

King Oyo embodies a unique and dynamic form of modern royalty, effortlessly blending the demands of contemporary life with the deep-rooted traditions of his kingdom.

His extensive education abroad has given him a global perspective, allowing him to connect with diverse cultures and fresh ideas.

Yet, this global outlook has only strengthened his commitment to his people. The King is particularly active in promoting agricultural initiatives, forging partnerships with local farmers to improve their market access.

His dedication is visible at the King Oyo Model Farm in Kyenjojo, a multifaceted agricultural enterprise featuring dairy farming, mango and coffee cultivation, and fish farming.

He has been instrumental in providing essential resources like tractors and irrigation systems, empowering local farmers to enhance their practices and increase productivity.

Despite his worldly experiences, King Oyo remains a staunch guardian of Toro's cultural heritage, actively promoting its values, arts, and customs to ensure they are celebrated and passed down to future generations.

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival, a celebration of heritage, is made possible through a remarkable collaboration of various organisations.

The Uganda Tourism Board, Pilsner Lager, and Talent Africa are among the key partners, alongside Plascon, Movit, and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

Their collective support underscores the festival's significance as a major cultural and national event. The inclusion of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) highlights the kingdom's natural treasures, while Branny Nails Kampala and MSC add to the wide-ranging support.

This festival is a testament to the power of partnership, showing how different sectors can come together to create a momentous occasion that not only honours the king but also showcases the vibrant culture and promising future of the Toro Kingdom. It's a true royal culture explosion you won't want to miss.