Smoke Out: Kampala’s new feast of food, whisky notes slated for this Sunday

For one unforgettable night, this Sunday, Mediterraneo Restaurant, in Kololo, will turn into the ultimate playground for lovers of bold whisky flavours and food.

The Singleton, the world’s leading single malt whisky, is set to deliver an unforgettable dining experience dubbed ‘The Smoke Out.’

This is not your average dining event, it’s a celebration of Uganda’s finest dishes, especially the ones where meat takes center stage, cooked the way only Ugandans know how.

The Smoke Out is about more than just food. It’s about bringing together the rich, smoky tastes of Uganda’s culinary heritage -- with handpicked foods to bring out every nuance of the meal, that will be mixed with the smooth, warming notes of whisky.

The Smoke Out promises to channel the best of Ugandan gastronomy in a way that’s fresh and exciting.

From grilled delicacies to tender barbecues, every dish will be crafted to honour tradition, but with a twist, that whisky touch that adds a whole new layer of flavour complexity.

And it’s The Singleton bringing the notes to the dining; the whisky which stands out as an ideal companion for its smooth and rich profile, perfectly complements the bold, smoky flavours on the plate.

“The Smoke Out event is a fantastic celebration of rich and unique culinary heritages, and we at The Singleton are thrilled to be part of this experience,” said Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager.

“Our whisky’s smooth and rich profile makes it the perfect partner to complement the bold, smoky flavours of the dishes that will be featured at The Smoke Out. We look forward to an unforgettable evening where food and whisky will come together to create something truly special for guests,” he added.

Come Sunday, guests can expect to be taken on a journey where making food is an art, and every note of whisky is celebrated, aptly called ‘The Smoke Out,’ that is billed to be a congregation of foodies.

Whether you’re a foodie eager to explore Uganda’s rich meat dishes, or a whisky enthusiast looking for a new tasting adventure, The Smoke Out is that perfect event that will offer you a unique experience.