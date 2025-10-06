Supremacy Lounge reopens in style with Johnnie Walker Bottle Turn Up

Nankulabye was on fire last night as the newly revamped Supremacy Lounge & Bar officially reopened with a high-energy celebration, setting the perfect tone for the return of the Johnnie Walker Bottle Turn Up activations.

The lounge, a household name in Kampala’s nightlife since opening in 2022, made a strong comeback after months of renovation. It unveiled a sleeker, trendier space full of style, flavour, and flair.

Teaming up with Johnnie Walker, the world’s leading celebratory whisky, Supremacy’s relaunch wasn’t just a reopening; it was a statement.

Partygoers enjoyed the iconic Bottle Turn Up experience, a mix of bold beats, premium whisky, and show-stopping entertainment that kept revellers turning up in true Johnnie Walker fashion.

The entertainment lineup did not disappoint. DJ Xon, DJ Zaga, DJ Y2K, Isaac on the Drums, MC Mogz, and special guest DJ Nyowe kept the energy alive with reggae, ragga, Afrobeats, and Amapiano mixes that had the dancefloor buzzing into the early hours.

DJ Nyowe

“We couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the Bottle Turn Up season,” said Francis Kirabira, Customer Marketing Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

“This partnership with Supremacy Lounge is all about celebrating bold moves and progress, the very essence of Johnnie Walker. Last night proved that when we turn up, we do it in style.”

The Supremacy relaunch is only the beginning. The Bottle Turn Up season is now in full swing and will head to other cities, including Gulu, Fort Portal, and Mbarara in the coming weeks.

