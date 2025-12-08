Defense Minister Huda Olero’s UPDF escorts killed in Bombo accident

The fatal accident, which occurred at approximately 7:00 pm, claimed the life of one soldier instantly after their security pickup vehicle collided with a lorry.

At least two Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers, serving as escorts to the Minister of State for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Hon. Huda Olero, have perished in a horrific head-on collision in Kalule, Bombo, Luwero District.

A second soldier died shortly thereafter upon arrival at Bombo Military Hospital.

The details of the incident were confirmed late last night by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao who witnessed the accident.

Mao issued a statement to clarify the facts after initial speculation circulated on social media wrongly suggesting that his own bodyguards had been involved.

Minister of State for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Hon. Huda Olero

He confirmed that he and his team were driving nearby, witnessed the accident, and stopped immediately to render aid.

“None of my vehicles was involved but we witnessed the accident and stopped to help the victims,” Mao stated.

This quick intervention, alongside other travellers and locals, helped in the rescue operation, transporting the injured escorts to Bombo Military Hospital.

The Role of the Cow Truck

Reports indicate that the lorry involved in the head-on collision—identified by its registration number UAN 394 Z—was transporting cattle.

Official Response and Condolences

Following the tragic loss, Minister Mao contacted both Defence Minister Oboth Oboth and Hon. Huda Olero to inform them of the situation.