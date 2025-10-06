Gulu town’s favourite artiste Eezzy entertains fans at Layibi

Gulu’s Layibi Street was the place to be on Friday evening as fans, traders, and revelers gathered for a thrilling night headlined by Northern Uganda’s very own star, Eezzy.

The market turned into a mini-concert ground as the Tumbiza Sound hitmaker took to the stage, delivering an electric performance that had everyone dancing, cheering, and singing along.

It was a true northern turn-up. Market vendors closed their stalls early. Boda riders parked aside. Locals pulled up in numbers to catch a glimpse of Eezzy, who brought pure energy to the heart of Layibi market. His live set included crowd favorites like Tumbiza Sound, Mega, Apat Manok and Zubeda, turning the usually quiet Friday evening into a full-on street party.

It was a true northern turn-up.

The evening giveaway was part of Premier Distilleries Limited’s (PDL) Bikole Masavu campaign, a nationwide reward promotion celebrating 25 years of the company’s presence in Uganda. The celebrations continue for another month, with more prizes and more entertainment lined up across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the music blasted and Eezzy kept the vibe high, several lucky Gulu residents walked away with exciting prizes including a brand-new tuk-tuk, motorbike, smartphone, and TV.

The winners’ excitement matched the crowd’s energy. Simon Lokodo, a driver, beamed with joy after being handed the keys to his brand-new tuk-tuk, calling it “a dream come true that will help me earn more for my family.”

Speaking at the event, PDL’s Gulu representative, Parisha Mahesh, said the ongoing campaign is a show of appreciation to loyal consumers. “This celebration is about our customers. For 25 years, they’ve been our backbone. We’re rewarding them for their loyalty and giving them a reason to celebrate even more,” he said.

The fan-filled day also saw Emmanuel Odonpiny, a security guard in Gulu Town walk away with a boda-boda while Oyume Abim Godfrey, was overjoyed to receive a brand-new TV. Each prize handed over was met with cheers, ululations and rounds of applause from the enthusiastic crowd.

With over 400,000 participants and 100,000 prizes already given out nationwide worth more than Shs 200 million, the Bikole Masavu campaign has become a household name. Friday’s Layibi Market show proved that it’s not just about the prizes. It’s about community, fun, and shared moments that remind everyone why celebrations like these matter.