Dim The Lights delivers an unforgettable Vintage & NuBeats Druncheon gastronomy experience

If you are a lover of sophistication, good music and meals, the Vintage and Nu Beats Druncheon was by all measures that one brunch you shouldn’t have missed.

On Saturday, the world’s leading single malt whisky – The Singleton, turned up Dim the Lights restaurant- in Naalya, serving a feast to remember.

The October edition of the Druncheon felt more like a well-curated party than a meal day. Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience, where whisky, food, and music intertwined, to create an experience that was nothing short of exquisite.

The culinary delights were nothing short of luxury. The menu read like a travelogue of flavor. Picture food that is only served in the movies- such as, Caesar beef and fruit salad, Mexican rice, grilled seasoned vegetables, baked eggs and shawarma, potato-and-cheese pie, beef goulash, grilled chicken and sticky pork ribs.

The culinary delights were nothing short of luxury

ADVERTISEMENT

All these were perfectly paired with The Singleton’s smooth single malt cocktails. Guests were taken on a first hand journey, of how whisky and food can create a symphony that can elevate one’s mood, and create a memory that makes their indulgence count.

The cherry on top of the cake was the desserts that carried sweetness straight from the kitchen to the table. We are talking desserts like chocolate cake, orange cake, and ice creams, in both classic and quirky flavours like vanilla and Oreo.

“The Singleton’s partnership with Dim the Lights is perfect opportunity to elevate our consumers’ gastronomy experience,” said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for The Singleton.

“The Vintage and Nu Beats Druncheon is a great outing for those that enjoy smooth vibes and memorable moments with friends and family.”

The hosts did not disappoint. They created a brunch that would linger longer after the last bite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whisky and food are always a chef’s kiss. Together with Singleton, we wanted to give people something to savour and remember,” said Valentine Kaduka- the Manager at Dim the Lights.

The DJs- Dj Gilbert and Dj Kenny, served the finest tunes, transforming the restaurant into a sonic universe.

They had guests travel back in time, as they blended 90s RnB, vintage grooves, dancehall anthems, and New Skool beats, ensuring guests kept nodding to the rhythm, while some took to their feet and showcased some dancing skills.

The October Vintage and Nu Beats Druncheon edition had friends, families, and lovers laugh over fine whisky, beautifully curated meals, good music, giving many revelers a reason to return for the next edition.