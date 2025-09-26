Rema promises unforgettable vibes at Guvnor's Friday Night Live

Afro-soul and Ugandan love ballads fans are in for a treat this Friday, September 26, as chanteuse Rema Namakula takes centre stage at Guvnor’s I&M Bank powered Friday Night Live Series.

Known for her powerful vocals and timeless love songs, Rema is set to deliver an unforgettable night of live music.

Revelers can expect a mix of Rema's biggest hits, electrifying performances from Guvnor’s resident DJs, and a night full of vibes at Uganda's premier night club.

Rema is no stranger to Guvnor’s stage. Over the years, she has thrilled audiences with performances that blend soul, passion, and crowd-pleasing energy. Her return this Friday promises to be no different, with fans set to sing along to classics and current hits.

In a social media message ahead of her performance, Rema teased an intimate, high-energy performance, promising to- “make the night one to remember with music that speaks to the heart.”

She added that she is excited to reconnect with her Guvnor audience and give them something special.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda, said she’s personally excited about this particular edition of the Friday Night Live Series at Guvnor.