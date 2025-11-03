Rave to the Grave: The ultimate Halloween vibe in pictures

On the eve of October 31, 2025, Somewhere Else Bar in Naguru underwent a dramatic and haunting transformation, becoming the epicentre for the official Nyege Nyege Pre-Party.

Titled “Rave to the Grave,” the event, orchestrated by Nyege Nyege, Talent Africa Group, and partners, plunged guests into a fully realised ghost town theme, offering a bold and daring start to the festival season.

Right from the street, the tone was set by a striking graveyard-inspired entrance. Inside, gothic décor and dim, atmospheric lighting instantly pulled the crowds into the Halloween spirit.

Even the cloudy Kampala skies seemed to cooperate, providing a perfect moody backdrop without yielding a single drop of rain.

The guests, embracing the assignment wholeheartedly, ensured creativity was at its peak. Dark ensembles, dramatic face paint, and witchy-chic fashion filled the room, making the visual artistry of Halloween truly come alive.

The night’s energy was relentless, sustained by a stellar lineup of music and performance. DJs Rocky, Aweko Brain, R3ign Drops, Hibotep, and NRG’s DJ Faisol delivered a seamless sonic mix, flowing from smooth RnB to infectious Amapiano and high-energy Afrobeat.

DJ Salta kept the engagement levels soaring throughout the evening. The undisputed stars, however, were Authentic Voices Africa. Clad in dramatic, gothic-inspired costumes and haunting face art, their mesmerising blend of music, theatre, and visual artistry stole the show, bringing the dark, mystical side of the holiday to vivid life.

With Artribe on hand offering live Halloween-themed face and body painting, the night became a truly unforgettable experience, cementing Smirnoff’s place as the brand that honours the audacious souls who set trends and turn every moment into something extraordinary.

The celebration, however, was about more than just costumes; it was about the freedom of self-expression. Zawedde Patricia, Smirnoff’s Digital Manager, championed this sentiment, highlighting that the event perfectly mirrored the brand's ethos—bold, daring, and exceptionally fun.

