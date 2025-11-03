Afrigo Band returns on the Guvnor stage, reignites Friday Night Live

When Afrigo Band takes to the stage, there's one thing every music lover is assured of; there’s never a dull moment.

Their music transcends generations, blending nostalgia with timeless rhythm and creating an atmosphere that unites both the young and old. Whether performing their classic hits, or renditions, Afrigo Band mastered the art of keeping audiences hooked, right from the first note to the last.

Their fans can sing almost every word of their songs, yet the band continues to deliver each performance as if it were their very first. Each show feels fresh, reminding everyone why Afrigo remains Uganda’s most enduring and beloved band.

0n Friday, October 31st, Afrigo’s returned to the Guvnor stage, for their monthly I&M Bank sponsored theme party- the Friday Night Live series.

Afrigo returned after taking a sabbatical, after their 50-year anniversary concert, held in August. Simply put, their return was a showcase of the band’s remarkable stage presence and consistency.

It was a full house, as the band performed some of their most beloved hits, including Batuse, Jim, and Olumbe Lw’Obwavu, among others.

Their return felt natural. Their sound, presence and chemistry, were as strong as ever, proving the mastery that has come with decades of experience.

The evening kicked off with Guvnor’s resident DJs, who set the mood with a fine selection of both old and new-school Ugandan hits, and a carefully selected playlist of soulful grooves.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, says that the Friday Night Live series continues to be an important platform for celebrating Ugandan music and culture.

“I&M Bank is proud to be part of a platform that celebrates Ugandan music heritage, while creating memorable experiences for our customers,” said Nakiyaga. “Afrigo Band represents consistency, passion and excellence, values that align perfectly with our brand.”

