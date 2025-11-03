The Singleton dims the lights on October in grand style at Vintage & Nu beats Druncheon

November is here, a clear indicator that we only have one more month to the end of the year 2025.

But that’s not the point; Ugandans have of late mastered the art of toasting to moments, and that’s what Saturday was about, as The Singleton took over Dim The Lights Restaurant in Naalya.

The plush restaurant hosted the November edition of Druncheon, a monthly gastronomy experience, where dining and The Singleton single malt whisky punctuate the evening.

Guests were treated to a premium evening, where whisky, food, and music intertwined to create a memorable experience that was nothing short of exquisite.

The culinary delights were unique and on point. Each course was not only thoughtfully paired with The Singleton, but also presented as a visual delight, plates that looked like art, bursting with color and texture.

The flavours danced elegantly on the palate, reflecting the chef’s meticulous attention to detail and flair for presentation.

There was however, more that this edition had to offer than the food; the music, which was basically the reason the edition was called the Vintage and Nu Beats Druncheon- a celebration of Soul, RnB and Hip Hop of the early 2000s.

From the effective vocals of Case running through that Ja Rule single Livin’ It Up to Jazmine Sullivan’s riffs on Insecure, the music was both an evening soundtrack and a nostalgic journey through time, that had guests swaying, singing along, and smiling at memories the beats evoked.

Earlier in the evening, guests had sampled a range of The Singleton cocktails; smooth, well-balanced creations, that many described as refreshing and unexpectedly sophisticated.

“With the Druncheon, we aim to create a space where great food, music, and whisky come together effortlessly, a true celebration of taste and connection, just as The Singleton intends,” said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for The Singleton, East African Breweries Limited.

“At Dim The Lights, we believe dining should be more than just a meal; it should be an experience that stirs all the senses,” said Valentine Kaduka, Manager at Dim The Lights Restaurant. “Hosting The Singleton Druncheon allowed us to showcase exactly that, exceptional food, soulful music, and a vibrant atmosphere that brings people together in the most memorable way.”

The music at this edition had guests grooving to the best vintage and Nu Beats. DJs - Bryan, Vanns, and Eyo Markus, this time delivered a music policy that had guests dancing to Nu Beats like Amapiano, Garage, and EDM tunes, as well as 3-step mixes, that had some guests up on their feet showcasing their unique dancing skills.