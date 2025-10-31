Pictorial: Gordon's Gin, Elijah Kitaka ignite Mbarara’s Acacia Brunch

Last weekend, the social heartbeat of Mbarara pulsed loudest at the Acacia Inn, which had been spectacularly transformed into a vibrant canvas of colour and light.

The occasion was the monthly Acacia Brunch, and this time, Gordon's Gin dialled the fun up to eleven, ensuring the celebration was less of a meal and more of a magnificent, all-afternoon party.

Gordon's Gin Acacia Brunch

From the moment the beautifully dressed guests stepped onto the grounds, they were enveloped in an atmosphere of effortless glamour. The backdrops were nothing short of picturesque, offering perfect settings for bold memories.

A complimentary flow of expertly made, bottomless Gordon's cocktails—featuring the refreshing classics of London Dry and the ever-popular Pink variants—set a high standard for the afternoon's delights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon's Gin Acacia Brunch

The energy levels were consistently high, thanks to a skilled DJ who kept the decks hot. However, the true fever pitch was reached when Elijah Kitaka, the star behind the "Daily Bundle" hit, took the stage. His live performance captivated the crowd, drawing scores of people to their feet in collective movement and cheers.

The unofficial hub of the entire celebration was the highly sought-after Gordon's "Ginspiration Station" photobooth. Friends and style mavens gathered continuously at this iconic spot, posing against the bespoke backdrops to capture the essence of the day—moments of laughter, fashion, and shared good times, all framed for social media immortality.

Gordon's Gin Acacia Brunch

“Gordon’s is a classic gin with a versatile taste profile that rhymes with relaxed and exceptional experiences such as brunch,” commented Nancy Nansikombi, Gordon's Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to bring this experience to Mbarara every month and look forward to the next, to create even better memories, with a gin in hand.”

Gordon's Gin Acacia Brunch

Having recently commemorated its first anniversary, the Acacia Brunch is no longer just a trend; it has firmly cemented its place as the go-to Brunch party in Mbarara’s thriving social scene.

Gordon's Gin Acacia Brunch

The successful collaboration with Gordon's Gin confirmed that for the Western Uganda elite, the perfect weekend includes great music, stellar company, and a perpetually refilled glass of premium gin. The consensus was clear: the wait for next month’s instalment has already begun.