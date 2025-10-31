Afrigo Band to share 50-year anniversary vibes at Guvnor’s Friday Night Live

The Friday Night Live returns to Guvnor today, October 31, for yet another exciting edition of the monthly showcase.

The I&M Bank-sponsored night promises Afro-pop and old-school music lovers a nostalgic and soulful night as Uganda’s legendary Afrigo Band takes center stage at Uganda’s premier nightclub.

The band returns to Guvnor following the success of their recent 50-year anniversary concert, which left fans thrilled and nostalgic. Building on that momentum, Afrigo is set to light up the stage once again in a show dubbed 50 Years of Countless Classic Hits.

Led by veterans Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, and Joanita Kawalya, and supported by other acts, Afrigo is expected to perform timeless hits like Batuse, Jim, Emaali, OlumbeLw’Obwavu, and Obangaina, delivering performances that never fail to feel fresh and captivating.

The Guvnor resident DJs will get the crowd warmed up, building the energy in anticipation of Afrigo’s much-anticipated performance.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, stated that Afrigo’s return to Guvnor for the continuation of their 50-year celebrations is a fitting tribute to the band’s long-lasting legacy and a special treat for classic music lovers.

“This is likely to be one of the best editions of the Friday Night Live series. We know what a 50-year anniversary means. I&M Bank celebrated its own milestone last year, and we’re happy to join Afrigo on their half century celebrations.