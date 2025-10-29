Baoli delivers multi cuisine experience with tequila at special brunch edition of Baoli Sundays

On Sunday, brunch enthusiasts had the chance to travel the world while in one place , through the multi-cuisine brunch at the October edition of the Baoli Sundays.

Baoli Restaurant, one of the city’s premier destinations for refined brunches, together with the world’s best luxury tequila- Don Julio, delivered a special brunch edition that served elegance and sophistication.

The special brunch offered guests an afternoon where taste, music, and atmosphere, created a seamless symphony.

From the moment guests arrived, Baoli’s sun-drenched interiors exuded calm sophistication. The glint of sunlight on polished marble, the soft murmur of conversation, and the subtle clink of cutlery, set the tone for a brunch that was unique and special in every detail.

From the meals, to the music, and tequila. Guests moved fluidly between tables and terraces, guided by the promise of Don Julio’s signature cocktails, each carefully crafted to highlight the spirit’s complex notes- the bright freshness of the Blanco, the gentle warmth of the Reposado, and the deep richness of the Añejo, and the 1942.

The menu itself was a multi-cuisine menu, designed to converse with tequila in every language. From starters like; avocado caprese, Baoli Coconut Prawns, Calamari, among others, to the main course meals like the Japanese Sushi, Italian Tagliatelle alla Bolognese, Indian Fish Masala Curry, to Ugandan delicacies like the Victoria Nile perch, grilled Tilapia, and desserts like the Thai beef salad, the French Niçoise salad, and so much more that had the people asking for more.

Every bite, every sip, felt intentional, as though the entire afternoon had been orchestrated to appeal to all the senses.

Music played a defining role. Sheila Gashumba aka DJ Lil Stunner, The City Girl UG, and DJ Anslem carried guests from relaxed early afternoon grooves, into deeper and soulful evening rhythms, that moved from classic to Afrobeats to dancehall anthems, that turned up the energy which flowed naturally, echoing the elegance of the space and the care behind every cocktail and dish.

Reflecting on the event, Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa, said; “We are proud to partner with Baoli, one of the premium celebration points in Kampala. Don Julio is all about craftsmanship, heritage, and premium celebration, and this special edition of the Baoli Sundays brunch allowed us to bring all that to life. It let us position tequila in a setting where every detail matters. We are happy that our guests weren’t just drinking, they were experiencing what it means to taste luxury tequila with great international meals.”

Sandeep Bugatha, the Baoli Restaurant General Manager, said that the Baoli Sundays are meant to give people a very lavish way to close the month, and that was well achieved through t partnering with Don Julio.

“Thanks to our partnership with Don Julio Tequila, we have been able to give our customers a perfect unforgettable experience to bid farewell to the month of October,” he said.