Kampala chops life the Don Julio way

On Sunday night, Chop Life returned to Aura Lounge, but the weekend’s edition had a tangy twist to it, as the world’s most celebrated luxury tequila - Don Julio partnered with Sheila Gashumba and Aura Lounge, to offer party lovers an elevated experience.

At this edition of the Chop Life Sundays, at Aura Lounge- Kololo, guests were immersed into unprecedented heights of enjoyment.

As usual, Sheila aka Lil Stunner, brought her confidence, energy, and connection, while Aura offered the setting- with intimate lighting, plush textures, and an easy rhythm that encourages both conversation and celebration. Don Julio completed the picture with its world-class tequilas- 1942, Blanco, Reposado and Anejo; smooth, refined, and full of character.

The partnerships culminated into an evening that made a statement, as guests ‘dirtied’ their tables with bottles of Don Julio 1942, Anjeo and Blanco, to the calm assurance of the bartenders, that equally poured and mixed delicious cocktails like the Palomas and Margaritas, that balanced flavour with finesse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each sip was a quiet nod to craft, the kind of touch that turns an ordinary night into something that lingers long after the moment is over.

Reflecting on the night, Judie Nandekya the Senior Brand Manager Tequila and Rum East Africa highlighted that the collaboration with Sheila and Aura Lounge- some of the two forces shaping Kampala’s luxury party and celebration culture, was definitely going to elevate the Sunday party culture.

“Together, we’re building experiences that celebrate confidence, craftsmanship, and a refined approach to Sunday luxury enjoyments,” she said.

As dusk turned to dawn, Aura had taken on a steady rhythm, a blend of house beats and Afro-infused sounds, curated by DJs- Hady, Litto and DJ Queencess Kganya, who turned Aura’s dance floor into an engine alive with energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had revelers raise their hands and move to the beats in a unified surge of energy, that flowed, eddied and crashed. The guests were all chained to the rhythm that possessed them and eased them into the night.

Every smile, every raised glass, carried that same understated confidence that defines both Don Julio and the Lil Stunner herself.