Euro Gold Refinery leads value-addition drive with new mining license in Abim

A historic milestone was recorded in Abim District after the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, officially handed over a mining license to artisanal miners on behalf of Euro Gold Refinery (EGR).

The ceremony, attended by EGR director Ben, marked a new chapter in Uganda’s efforts to formalise artisanal and small-scale gold mining.

Euro Gold Refinery (U) SMC Ltd, launched in July 2025 in Kampala, is Uganda’s first fully Ugandan-owned gold refinery.

The company refines gold to 99.9% purity using advanced technology and sources raw materials from artisanal miners in regions such as Abim and Karamoja.

The partnership between the government, EGR, and local miners aims to promote responsible and traceable gold mining while improving community livelihoods.

It also supports Uganda’s value-addition policy by ensuring that mineral wealth benefits Ugandans directly through fair pricing, safer working conditions, and sustainable mining practices.

The new license, issued to the Kakoka Artisanal Miners Association, makes EGR the first refinery with a recognised mining site in Abim District.

The collaboration is expected to boost transparency in the gold trade, curb illegal mining, and enhance local participation in mineral development.

Speaking during the event, Minister Nankabirwa said the initiative reflects government commitment to streamlining Uganda’s mining industry.

“We want to see artisanal miners operate in a formal environment where their work is traceable, safe, and beneficial to the economy,” she said.

Ben of EGR noted that the refinery supports artisanal miners by helping them form associations, register with the Ministry of Energy, and meet the technical standards required for licensing.

EGR also funds geological surveys, trains miners, and equips them with the skills needed for safe and efficient gold extraction.

