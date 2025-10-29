Kampala toasts to October at The Big Meeting

It’s just a few days to the end of October, and as is the norm with Thrones Lounge, every last Sunday of the month is an opportunity to toast to the month at one of a kind gathering - The Big Meeting.

This month’s edition of The Big Meeting took place on Sunday. It’s the kind of event that brings people to celebrate and catch up, with food and a cocktail, but at the heart of it all, is participation.

Guests won’t simply be served cocktails; they’ll craft their own- guided by expert mixologists, and inspired by The Singleton’s rich, smooth single malt.

Of course, there's always that one person who loves their whisky neat, but The Big Meeting is literally about embracing the sweetness.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there's more to The Big Meeting; the day time party is also a shift in Kampala’s narrative, where most people believe the city only toasts at night- this gathering flips it by doing all the merry making in the day, of course into the night.

And trust Kampala, they will not only show up, they will dress up for it. Thus, from elegant to chic, all sorts of outfits were in that crowd, some dancing, while others snapping away.

There are many who approached mixologists to help them make their own cocktails, but most of them simply loved the idea of wearing the mixologist’s apron and taking pictures in it after that watching him do the magic.

There are those who took on the challenge, including singer Gloria Bugie; dressed in all white, whipped up a zesty citrus and Singleton cocktail that stole the spotlight, even if for a moment she became the party herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides people crafting their own cocktails however, music is just a big part of The Big Meeting, just like everything else; from DJs- Kamali, to Lynda Ddane, sound was a big part of the mood.

Kamali plays many things, but you can't miss his shine when he plays electronic music; from Afro house to Afro tech, he had the audience locked.

Lynda Ddane, on the other hand, leaned towards classics from both Africa and the Caribbean.

It was later revealed that it was also her birthday, sending the place into a frenzy.

The day was just getting started with the entertainment whose climax was a special performance by Vinka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through songs such as Thank God, Bailando and her latest Lalala, she got the whole place dancing.

The Big Meeting is an opportunity for revellers to catch up, but most importantly, they have the freedom to dictate their drink.

“It's liberating making your own cocktail, you can personalize it in ways you want,” said one of the revellers.

Simon Lapyem, the brand manager of The Singleton, says they wanted to give consumers the freedom to play, mix and discover their own perfect cocktail.

“This experience is about letting people express themselves through the flavor and creativity of The Singleton.” he says, adding, “Because enjoying a good drink should be as fun and unique as the people having it.”

ADVERTISEMENT