DJ Bugy and the night Kampala danced differently

On Saturday at Motiv, DJ Bugy, real name Pius Fortune Buguzi, staged another edition of his fast-rising DJ Bugy Show, an experience that’s part performance, part live recording, and entirely electric.

In a city once dominated by star performers, Bugy represents the new era: a DJ who doesn’t just spin records but curates culture.

It’s a path paved by pioneers. DJ Shiru lit the early spark, turning deejaying from background craft to mainstage performance. Suuna Ben blurred the lines between DJ, entertainer, and influencer, bringing turntables to the heart of TV and radio.

Then came the likes of DJ Slick Stuart & Roja, who made the craft collaborative and celebratory. Bugy stands on their shoulders, but with a distinctly modern flair, one that merges live experience with digital reach.

Saturday night’s show carried that signature intensity. Motiv’s artsy warehouse space came alive under streaks of neon and a haze of smoke, the air thick with bass and anticipation. Bugy’s set wove through genres, local hits, Jamaican dancehall, global house, creating a sonic bridge between Kampala and Kingston, between the city’s independence month nostalgia and its global ambition.

When songs such as Wizkid’s Ojuelgba or Swangz All Star classic, Mr DJ, dropped, the reaction was pure Kampala: arms in the air, phones flashing, the green glow of Tusker Lite bottles glinting in midair like moving neon.

Tusker Lite, one of the night’s collaborators have over the years made a mark as curators of outstanding nights where individuality is highlighted and celebrated.

“DJs today are rewriting the rules, they’re bold, fearless, and not afraid to be different,” said Mercy Atwongyeire, Premium Beer Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

“That energy has completely changed the vibe of entertainment. It’s the same spirit Tusker Lite stands for, living your truth, lighting up the night, and owning your moment.”

For a crowd used to scrolling through others’ stories, Bugy’s show reminded them to live in the moment. His Mixcloud uploads may document the night, but it’s the sweat, the movement, and the shared pulse that truly define it. Kampala’s nightlife has found its new sound, and it doesn’t need a singer to make it sing.