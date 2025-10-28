The Gin Masterclass: Igniting Kampala's Cocktail Revolution

Last week, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) hosted an exclusive Tanqueray Gin Masterclass, gathering 40 of Kampala’s most promising bartenders from the city’s leading establishments. The mission was clear: to elevate the local cocktail scene by mastering the subtle art and science of infusion mixology.

This was no ordinary class; it was an intensive journey into flavour, led by two titans of the industry: the internationally acclaimed mixologist Kingkline Ojal from Nairobi, and UBL’s own Reserve Brand Ambassador, Steven Baguma.

The mentors guided participants through a deep dive into the distinct botanical signature of Tanqueray, demonstrating how elements—from local herbs and spices to unexpected fruits and controlled temperature—could transform a simple highball into an extraordinary drinking experience.

Kingkline Ojal stressed the importance of starting with the guest. “The best cocktails start with understanding the needs of the client,” he told the focused group, adding a powerful call to action: “Uganda has so many rich, local flavors—we have every reason to explore them and craft something truly our own.”

Bartenders embraced a spirit of discovery, playing with pairings that pushed conventional boundaries: the surprising dash of heat paired with pineapple, the velvety smoothness of passion fruit balanced with sugar, and salted infusions that introduced unexpected grace to acidity.

Mentors moved between the stations, offering bespoke tips, critical feedback, and encouraging participants to ditch the scripts and embrace curiosity. Every precise garnish and careful infusion was a lesson in elevated craft.

For Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray’s East Africa Brand Manager, the event represents a significant strategic investment that goes far beyond the bottle.

“Our commitment goes beyond serving a premium gin,” she shared. “We’re investing in the people who craft the moments. This masterclass gives our bartenders the confidence and skills to compete globally and redefine cocktail culture right here in Kampala.”

As the evening drew to a close, the training hall transitioned into a vibrant showcase. Newly certified mixologists stepped forward, presenting their creations to well-deserved applause. The clink of glasses and the dancing flavours in the air marked not an end, but a beginning.

Certificates were awarded, but the true prize was the intangible shared conviction that Uganda's next wave of world-class bartenders had just begun to rise. Tanqueray didn’t just host a training; it lit a transformative spark. And in the glow of that moment, one thing became clear: Kampala’s cocktail scene will never taste the same again.