The Singleton’s Chef’s Table celebrates Uganda in style

Food brings people together, it is said; much as it is not known who said those words, on more than an occasion, food has proven to be a catalyst for both conversations and relationships.

It was such conversations and moments which made the third edition of The Singleton’s Chef Table such an amazing gathering.

The Chef’s Table is literally an event where a celebrated chef hosts guests on a table, to celebrate bespoke menus, food pairings, and elegant desserts, usually designed by that very chef or chefs.

This particular edition was spotlighting Chef Sholto, but there‘s more to the spotlighting; the night had custom Singleton cocktails crafted to go with the different plates.

The chef’s table stretched elegantly in the gardens of Kardamom and Koffee, a venue where a number of editions have been hosted.

The table draped in that Singleton green, with flowers and whisky glasses literally screaming a reunion of sorts.

This particular one attracted tens of guests, but even before they were ushered to the table, they started connecting.

Surprisingly, some didn’t even know each other, but as they sipped on a cocktail, or a neat shot, they dived into conversation, and before it was too late, they were sitting side by side on the long table.

Served in different courses, the carefully crafted menu promised the best of both worlds; fine dining which was paying tribute to Uganda.

From one course, to the next, Chef Sholto leaned into edgy Ugandan dishes, such as tilapia- which was carefully paired with a lemon laced cocktail, because, well, we usually pair our fish platters with a lemon, thus the pairing was an ode to fish kikalayi, done with style.

“Uganda’s ingredients have always been world-class,” Sholto said with a quiet smile. “Tonight, I just gave them a stage worthy of their beauty.”

He said bringing and connecting people is one of the things that satisfy him as a chef. He notes that with the day’s menu, he was looking at celebrating Uganda, a continuation of the independence celebrations, since it is still October.

And while the food told the Ugandan story, live music was the rhythm, with a cover band which took many classics and added a spin of their own. Of course they had a number of call backs- such as Maurice Kirya’s Beera Nabo, one for the day ones.

Besides all this though, it was the cocktails that indulged most of the guests, from as early as 6:30pm, especially the early birds who did not want to miss a thing.

Made to mirror the courses, The Singleton cocktails started the evening early, from the main restaurant where most of the guests sat before being ushered in, most of them could tell whoever got it, “get a cocktail first,” before diving into introductions and more conversations.

The Chef’s Table is an exclusive dining experience curated by The Singleton to celebrate the art of fine dining, craftsmanship, and conversation. Each edition brings together a select group of guests to enjoy a bespoke multi-course menu designed by a celebrated chef, with every dish thoughtfully paired with Singleton cocktails or served.