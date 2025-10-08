Strictly Soul returns with Independence Day edition tonight

Kampala’s popular R&B night, Strictly Soul, makes a highly anticipated return tonight, October 8, at Mestil Hotel in Nsambya, promising music fans a perfect early celebration of Uganda’s Independence.

Often described by regulars as one of the city’s most immersive R&B and Soul music experiences, Strictly Soul has built a loyal following for its nostalgic yet contemporary playlists, as well as vibrant atmosphere.

Previous editions have sold out in advance, with partygoers praising its blend of smooth old-school classics and fresh new-school hits.

The edition, which coincides with Independence Eve, is expected to draw Kampala’s stylish nightlife crowd, for what organisers say will be an even bigger production.

“Strictly Soul has superseded party status, it’s a celebration of music, friends and bold flavour,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker Uganda, the event’s lead partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re thrilled to partner with Camelot Concepts to bring back the most immersive R&B and Soul music night. This edition is even more special, because it’s happening on the eve of Independence Day of our dear motherland. Expect a night that’s as smooth and unforgettable as Johnnie Walker itself,” she added.

The night’s soundtrack will be curated by DJ Akio, known for his genre-blending sets that glide from timeless R&B favouritesby the likes of Usher, Mary J. Blige and Boyz II Men, to current Afrobeats-infused soul hits that dominate today’s charts.