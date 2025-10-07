Queen Rihana Tahiyah leads 'keep her in school' campaign under Little Miss Universe program

The Little Miss Universe initiative, a girl-child empowerment program founded in 2017, continues to make a remarkable impact across communities.

Its mission is to build confidence, character, leadership, and soft skills among young girls.

Under the inspiring motto "Save a Child," the program nurtures young girls to become future leaders and change-makers through mentorship, education, and empowerment projects.

This year’s crown bearer, Queen Rihanna, who crowned Toto Miss Universe 2025, has launched a flagship initiative called "Keep Her in School."

The project aims to raise awareness about the importance of girls’ education and encourage communities to support the education of vulnerable children.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Queen Rihanna emphasised that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and fulfil her potential.

"Our goal is to remind society that keeping a girl in school changes not just her life but her family and community too," she said.

Through the "Keep Her in School" project, the young queen and her team will engage schools, local leaders, and organisations to support at least one girl at a time to stay in school.

Since its founding, Little Miss Universe has become more than just a pageant; it is a movement promoting girl-child education, self-esteem, and leadership development.

With Queen Rihanna at the forefront, the program continues to prove that even the youngest voices can make a powerful difference in society.