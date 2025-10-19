Pulse logo
Pulse Influencer Awards, 2025: Full winners list

19 October 2025 at 10:38
Held at the prestigious Emin Pasha Hotel in Nakasero, the fourth edition of the annual event recognised individuals who have expertly leveraged digital platforms to distribute value, share innovative ideas, and build influential online communities. 
The Show host, Sonia Anena, aka Ms. Icy.
The Pulse Uganda Influencer Awards 2025 culminated in a glamorous ceremony on Saturday, October 19, celebrating the country’s top media personalities that excelled this year in digital content creation. 

This year’s edition saw a deliberate focus on institutional credibility and long-term value for digital creators, building on the platform's demonstrated impact over the past four years.

The evening’s proceedings were marked by emotional acceptance speeches and notable achievements, with several influential figures either defending their titles or tying records.

A particular highlight of the night was the multiple victories of prolific media personality Kasuku, whose real name is Isaac Katende. 

He tied the record for the most wins in a single year, scooping the coveted accolades for Podcast Influencer of the Year, Youtube Influencer of the Year, and Media and Blogger Influencer of the Year

Meanwhile, influential figures like Sheila Gashumba and Quin Celine successfully defended their titles for Lifestyle Influencer of the Year and Next Gen Influencer of the Year, respectively.

Mr Rodney Agaba, speaking on behalf of Pulse Uganda, concluded the formal proceedings by commending the winners for their resonant spirit and acknowledging the judges who sifted through hundreds of nominees to select the most outstanding individuals.

He also extended gratitude to the sponsors for their support, including the Emin Pasha Hotel, Audiophile Concepts, Showmax, Kiki's Nail Parlour, Cafesserie, Legacy Production, Burst Creators, and Century Cinemark.

Check out the full list of winners

Category

Winner

Youtube Influencer of the Year

Kasuku

Sports Influencer of the Year

Apio Gloria

Facebook Influencer of the Year

Kato Switch

Linkedin Influencer of the Year

Shamim Walusimbi

Visual Arts Influencer of the Year

Avant Ink Ug

Podcast Influencer of the Year

Kasuku

Business Influencer of the Year

Quonnect Market Day

Campus Influencer of the Year

Nasseer Hollix

X Influencer of the Year

Kasese’s Finest

Actor / Actress Influencer of the Year

Cindy Sanyu

Comedy Influencer of the Year

Tally Vian

Tiktok Influencer of the Year

Errands Runner

Next Gen Influencer of the Year

Quin Celine

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year

Sheila Gashunba

Instagram Influencer of the Year

Winnie wa Mummy

Music Influencer of the Year

Joshua Baraka

Media and Blogger Influencer of the Year

Kasuku

Dance Influencer of the Year

DVD Afroking

Food Influencer of the Year

Chef Godwin Uganda

Most Collaborative Brand and Influencer

Uwera, Solomon MD and Dstv ka weekie

Tech Influencer of the Year

Elijah Kitaka (not musician)

Fashion Influencer of the Year

Elijah Kitaka (musician)


