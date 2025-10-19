Pulse Influencer Awards, 2025: Full winners list

The Pulse Uganda Influencer Awards 2025 culminated in a glamorous ceremony on Saturday, October 19, celebrating the country’s top media personalities that excelled this year in digital content creation.

Held at the prestigious Emin Pasha Hotel in Nakasero, the fourth edition of the annual event recognised individuals who have expertly leveraged digital platforms to distribute value, share innovative ideas, and build influential online communities.

This year’s edition saw a deliberate focus on institutional credibility and long-term value for digital creators, building on the platform's demonstrated impact over the past four years.

The evening’s proceedings were marked by emotional acceptance speeches and notable achievements, with several influential figures either defending their titles or tying records.

A particular highlight of the night was the multiple victories of prolific media personality Kasuku, whose real name is Isaac Katende.

He tied the record for the most wins in a single year, scooping the coveted accolades for Podcast Influencer of the Year, Youtube Influencer of the Year, and Media and Blogger Influencer of the Year.

Meanwhile, influential figures like Sheila Gashumba and Quin Celine successfully defended their titles for Lifestyle Influencer of the Year and Next Gen Influencer of the Year, respectively.

Mr Rodney Agaba, speaking on behalf of Pulse Uganda, concluded the formal proceedings by commending the winners for their resonant spirit and acknowledging the judges who sifted through hundreds of nominees to select the most outstanding individuals.

He also extended gratitude to the sponsors for their support, including the Emin Pasha Hotel, Audiophile Concepts, Showmax, Kiki's Nail Parlour, Cafesserie, Legacy Production, Burst Creators, and Century Cinemark.

