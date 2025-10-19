Kasuku dominates Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 

The 2025 Pulse Uganda Influencer Awards brought together the most beloved media influencers in the country, judges and partners to honor their work on Saturday, October 19

The 4th edition of the annual awards were held at the Emin Pasha Hotel in Nakasero and hosted by Pulse Uganda’s Sonia Anena, aka Ms. Icy.

The Show host, Sonia Anena, aka Ms. Icy.

Tying the record

The awards saw prolific media personality, Kasuku, real name Isaac Katende tying the record for the most wins, taking home the Podcast, Youtube and Media and Blogger Influencer of the Year accolades.

Having not been in the country, Kasuku was represented by his colleague, Shalom 256.

Others like Sheila Gashumba, Quin Celine defending their titles, for Lifestyle and Next Gen Influencer of the Year respectively.

One the highlights of the night was dancer and choreographer DVD Afroking who emotionally told the audience how he had been nominated and lost in all the previous three award editions.

“I wrote this speech in case I win,” he said.

“I also wrote speeches for the past three awards where I lost…But I did not give up. I kept showing up and doing my work churning out content.”

Institutional credibility and long-term value

The annual event recognises individuals who have leveraged digital platforms to distribute value, share ideas, and build influential communities online.

Pulse Uganda's Rodney Agaba, Joldine Wanyenze and Herbert Lubega at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025

Organised by Pulse, the Awards in the past four editions have leveraged the media company’s presence across 6 African countries and an audience reach of over 70 million people to increase pan-African visibility, secure brand partnerships and build credibility for nominees across various markets.

This year, the platform builds on that impact by focusing more intentionally on institutional credibility and long-term value.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2025

Partners commended

Mr Rodney Agaba, on behalf of Pulse Uganda commended the winners for their resonant spirit as well as the judges for this year who sifted through hundreds of nominees to pick out the most outstanding.