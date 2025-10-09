DJ Spinny’s Decade of Sound set for this Sunday.

This Sunday, Mestil Hotel Gardens will come alive, as Don Julio- the world’s finest tequila, partners with DJ Spinny, to celebrate a remarkable milestone- ten years of shaping Uganda’s music and nightlife culture.

For the past decade, Joseph Kaliisa aka DJ Spinny, has been at the heart of Uganda’s DJ and music scene, transforming the industry, and breaking barriers.

Don Julio- the world’s finest tequila, is raising a toast to the man who found his space in the music industry, by partnering with him for the 10 years of Spinny celebration.

Spinny, who started out doing music at a tender age of 15 years, gave the deejaying career a facelift. He turned his career around by adding an entrepreneurship spin to it. What started as a young boy’s ambition, has since turned into a reality, as he now co-owns one of Kampala’s beloved Hangouts- Kololo- based Mezo Noir Lounge.

He is now one of Uganda’s favorite DJs, and has graced some of Kampala’s biggest and dopest parties. He has evolved with the music, navigating challenges, setting new standards, and mentoring the next generation of DJs.

Spinny’s success story is one of passion, resilience, perseverance, and vision. He put a new spin on the DJ industry, and proved that dreams can become a reality when put together with determination and skill.

Don Julio is going all out to ensure that the Spinny @10 celebration, is a befitting tribute of an individual that has stood the test of time in the DJ and entrepreneurship space.

“We are proud to partner with DJ Spinny on this milestone. Don Julio is all about celebrating milestones, and DJ Spinny’s ten-year journey is one that we couldn’t miss. His journey is a cultural moment, a decade of resilience and fine craft, aspects Don Julio is all about. We are going to celebrate this milestone the Don Julio way,” said Judie Nandekya, the Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa.

To further spice up the celebration, Spinny will be joined by South African acts- Jazzworx, Thukutela and GL Ceejay.

The trio is known for their hits, such as- Isaka (6am), Abonondaba, Bengicela and Tholukuthi (the clap song) among others.

Jazzworx and Thukutela, are famous for their genre-defying African rhythms and innovative soundscapes, and are expected to put up a performance that will bring a continental flair to Kampala. GL Ceejay, on the other hand, is known for electrifying sets.

The celebration will also feature Kampala’s finest talents and DJs. Fans’ favorite- Joshua Baraka, will lead the entertainment lineup, that also features renowned DJs- Anslem, Bryan, and Selector Jay, while Zuba Mutesi will steer the night as host.