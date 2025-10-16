Batalo East to premiere emotional dance theatre on migration

Renowned arts organisation Batalo East will unveil a moving dance theatre production titled Curtsy of Cream: Struggle for a Better Dream, choreographed by Ugandan choreographer Tereka Kenneth Desire and performed by Yutta Dance Company.

The show will take place on November 1, 2025, at the National Theatre, Kampala. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the show runs from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets cost UGX 30,000, available online and at the venue.

A story of courage, loss, and collective hope

Curtsy of Cream: Struggle for a Better Dream explores the emotional and physical journeys of Africans who leave their homes in search of better lives, jobs, and education.

Through a mix of contemporary and traditional African dance, the production highlights the courage of leaving loved ones behind, the struggles faced abroad, and the need for collective solutions that uphold humanity and dignity.

The piece features three female dancers and two live musicians, creating a rich, immersive experience. It is dedicated to young people who travelled abroad with hope but faced exploitation, loneliness, and despair.

Inspired by a true story

Choreographer Tereka Desire drew inspiration from a friend whose pursuit of success abroad turned into hardship. Her story motivated him to express these experiences through movement.

“Many youth sell everything they own in pursuit of opportunity, yet return home broken, mistreated, and depressed,” Desire said. “Curtsy of Cream raises a difficult but necessary question — must our people leave home to survive, or should we demand better from our leaders here?”

About Yutta Dance Company

Founded in 2007, Yutta Konvictz Dance Company is one of Uganda’s leading contemporary dance groups.

Under Desire’s leadership, it has performed at events such as Bayimba International Festival, Laba Arts Festival, and Dance Week Uganda.

The company addresses themes like gender equality, environmental awareness, and human rights, and runs community programmes using dance to educate, heal, and empower marginalised youth.

About the choreographer: Tereka Kenneth Desire

Tereka Kenneth Desire is a leading figure in Uganda’s contemporary dance scene, known for combining creativity with social awareness.

His works have featured in festivals such as Dance Transmission, Dance Week Uganda, and the Batalo East Dance Festival.

He also founded the Unseen Dreams Inclusive Dance Festival, which promotes accessibility in the arts and collaboration between local and international artists.

With over two decades of experience, Desire continues to inspire young artists and use dance as a tool for social change.

About Batalo East

Batalo East is a pioneering Ugandan arts organisation known for blending traditional and urban dance to tell stories that shape culture and identity.

Its vision is to build “generations of innovative Africans and artists who are aware and proud of their identity.”

The organisation has produced several acclaimed dance theatre works, including:

Omusinde (2017) – Faizal Ddamba Mostrixx

Tonsindika (2018) – Vizurii Dance Crew

The Gathering (2019) – Clay Dance Company

Identity (2021) – Abdul Kinyenya & Jonzi D

Nambi: The African Shield Maidens (2023) – Nabaggala Lilian Maximillian

The Legend of the Spear and the Bead (2024) – Watero Dance Initiative, Gulu

Moving Murals (2024) – Elvis Elasu & Street Dance Force, Jinja

A call for reflection and change

With Curtsy of Cream, Batalo East reaffirms its commitment to using art as a voice for truth and transformation.

The production urges Ugandans to reflect on migration, resilience, and the shared dream of a better Uganda — one where opportunity exists at home.

Why you should watch

This is more than a dance show — it mirrors the struggles faced by many young Africans.

Through emotion and movement, Curtsy of Cream challenges audiences to rethink the meaning of chasing dreams and where true hope lies.

Event details:

Venue: National Theatre, Kampala

Date: November 1, 2025

Time: Gates open 7:30 p.m. | Show 8:00–9:00 p.m.