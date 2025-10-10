Johnnie Walker lands Blonde at Strictly Soul

Those who missed the Independence Day edition of Strictly Soul at Mestil Hotel truly missed out. Two major things happened on Wednesday night: an incredible DJ lineup and the unveiling of the newest member of the Johnnie Walker family, Johnnie Walker Blonde.

After a short break, Africa’s biggest R&B party made a grand return to Uganda on Wednesday, October 8, Independence Day eve, and what a comeback it was! With Johnnie Walker as the beverage partner, the event was nothing short of spectacular.

The iconic whisky brand ensured this edition was not only bigger but also bursting with flavour by introducing its newest variant, Johnnie Walker Blonde. A playful whisky crafted for mixing and vibrant cocktails, it added a fresh twist to the Strictly Soul experience.

Nicknamed “Sunshine in a bottle,” Johnnie Walker Blonde is bright and lively, best enjoyed with lemonade for that easy, summery feel. It teases the taste buds with hints of sweet vanilla, apple, and caramel, finishing smooth and light. That same energy filled the night — the vibe was bright and carefree, the cocktails exceptional, and the music irresistible. Guests filled the dance floor, singing and dancing to every beat.

The DJ lineup was unforgettable. Jerry Mehn, Heydez, and Jefas brought their A-game, taking revellers on a nostalgic ride from 90s R&B classics to today’s hits — TLC, Beyoncé, Summer Walker, and Chris Brown. DJ Akio, the Strictly Soul resident DJ, sealed the night with a blazing set. Lilian Mbabazi’s “Ddagala” also made a surprise debut, adding homegrown soul and flair.

Speaking about the Independence edition, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda said the event was the perfect platform to launch Johnnie Walker Blonde. “Strictly Soul is Africa’s biggest R&B party. It blends old-school hits with new ones, and that’s the exact energy Blonde brings — fresh, bright, and perfect for good times. It’s our sunshine in a bottle, best enjoyed with lemonade,” she said.

She added, “As you’ve seen tonight, Blonde is easy to enjoy. Just mix it, grab your friends, and let the good vibes flow.”

From the music to the cocktails and the electric atmosphere, this Strictly Soul edition was everything a great night should be — vibrant, flavourful, and unforgettable. When Johnnie Walker Blonde landed, it didn’t just add flavour; it defined the night.

So, if you missed it, here’s the memo: next time you see the Blonde, don’t just watch — join the mix, raise your glass, and sip the sunshine. With Johnnie Walker Blonde, the party doesn’t just start — it shines.