The Ultimate Sunday Daytime experience returns this Sunday

The ultimate Sunday daytime experience returns at Silo 15 Lounge, Bugolobi, this Sunday, with the Don Julio powered Daycation series.

As is the norm, Don Julio and Silo 15 are putting together a smoky twist to the last Sunday of the month, with a unique brunch affair to remember- that is the Silo Daycation.

This month’s edition- slated for this Sunday, October 26, promises to transform the weekend in style, with rhythm and refinement, that will create a luxurious symphony for your weekend.

The Silo 15 lounge, perched elegantly at Bandali Rise, will transform into a playground of luxury and enjoyment this weekend. Imagine the irresistible scent of tequila kissed with citrus drifting through the air, while you enjoy the finest curated beats, vibes, beautiful people, and Don Julio cocktails crafted to perfection!

The edition promises that rare mix of premium enjoyment and carefreeness that will define your evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Julio will be setting the mood with its signature blends; from the crisp sparkle of the Blanco, to the smooth depth of the Añejo, each crafted to capture the essence of good taste.

Behind the decks, expect some of Kampala’s top DJs, who will be delivering the best sounds and grooves you have been longing to hear all month.

On the line up is- DJ Lil Stunner (Sheila Gashumba)- who is also a Don Julio Influencer, FEM DJ, DJ Anselm, The Hype Cartel, and more.

“Don Julio and The Silo Daycation are a match made in heaven. I am happy that we’ve been at this for over a year, and yet every edition continues to feel and hit way different,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum at Uganda Breweries Limited. “This Sunday, we’re at it again; bringing that spirit of connection and good taste to the Silo Daycation, where every cocktail, every track, every laugh is part of the experience.”

So, whether you’re rolling in with your crew, or flying in solo for a stylish unwind, Silo is your spot this Sunday.