The Vintage and Nu Beats Druncheon returns this Sunday

Some experiences stay with you long after the music fades and tables are cleared.

The October Vintage & NuBeats Druncheon edition, powered by The Singleton, was an unforgettable affair; a weekend escape where indulgence met rhythm, and every detail felt larger than life.

Tomorrow, Saturday, November 1st, the Druncheon experience returns at Dim The Lights in Nalya, promising an indulgent mix of flavor and sound.

The Singleton has once again curated a menu of bottomless cocktails paired with mouthwatering meals, ensuring no plate goes empty and no glass runs dry.

Behind the decks will be DJ Bryan, DJ Vanns and Eyo Markus, who promise to turn the place into a sonic universe.

“As we welcome a new month, it’s a reminder that life is best enjoyed in moments that are rich, flavourful, and shared. Experiences like the Vintage & NuBeats Druncheon offer premium experience lovers the space to slow down, savour, and elevate the everyday into something truly memorable,” said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager, The Singleton, East African Breweries Limited.

If you missed the last edition, this Saturday is your moment to be part of the Vintage & NuBeats Druncheon experience.