Photos: Masaka talent shines in Bell ObaFest Stop at Chomaz

The Bell ObaFest Regional Tour's second stop landed with a bang in the vibrant town of Masaka, transforming the Chomaz Lounge into a pulsating hub of music and local flavour.

On Saturday, hundreds of enthusiastic revellers poured into the venue, eager to participate in Uganda’s biggest beer festival pre-party.

The atmosphere was immersive: admittance to this flavour-led experience was granted via an exclusive offer on the newly launched Bell Citrus and Bell Honey brews, ensuring every partygoer was quickly sampling the latest tastes.

Adding to the sensory appeal, the air was rich with the irresistible aroma of roasting Nyama meat, perfectly setting a vibrant stage for a night dedicated to authentic Masaka celebration.

The evening’s proceedings were expertly managed by MC Marvin Solo, who seamlessly warmed up the audience before handing over to the DJ duo, Mel Pro and Bratta, to set the initial rhythm for the eagerly anticipated musical acts.

The excitement truly peaked when the crowd prepared to welcome their own. Masaka’s beloved mixing maestro, Suuna Ben, received the kind of hero’s welcome only a hometown crowd can deliver.

A wave of fervent cheers met him as he took to the stage, and after expressing heartfelt appreciation to his loyal base, he launched straight into his signature "kinyanya nyanya" session.

The profound connection between the artist and his people was undeniable, demonstrated by fans showering him with tips and waving the symbolic tree branches—a clear and touching sign of affection and support for their local talent.

Following this display of community pride, the night transitioned to a powerhouse vocal performance. The opening notes of rising starlet Nandor Love’s “Kinawolovu” instantly drew the entire lounge to the stage. Her commanding performance guided revellers through her growing discography, including fan favourites like “Mpologoma” and “Gukuba,” conclusively establishing the Masaka activation as a vibrant endorsement of Uganda's flourishing music scene.

The remarkable success of the Masaka leg delighted the organisers. Herbert Ndugga, Sales Manager for Bell, shared his enthusiasm, stating: “The energy at Chomaz was simply phenomenal!

This year, we are focused on taking the party across Uganda to ensure everyone can find their flavour with ObaFest, and Masaka embraced it with an incredible passion. This electric atmosphere is what we mean when we say Bell is the official beer of enjoyments.”

As the cool night air settled over Masaka town, the warmth and party spirit inside Chomaz Lounge remained undimmed, with DJ Woodgates keeping the ecstatic crowd dancing well into the wee hours of the morning. This energetic event was the culmination of a successful week of engaging spot activations that had effectively built anticipation.